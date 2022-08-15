 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Sheriff's Department continues investigation at Paris motel where man found dead Monday night

PARIS — Authorities continued an investigation into the death of a local man at a motel in the town Monday night.

Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies and fire and rescue personnel were initially called to the scene just after 6 p.m. at the Bristol Motel, 4510 200th Ave. Police radio traffic initially indicated that a man had been stabbed, however, sheriff's officials could not confirm the report. Despite the name of the motel, the property is in the Town of Paris, according to county property information records.

Multiple deputies were at the motel questioning people in the parking lot and outside several rooms.

"We're investigating a death. We don't have any suspects ... it's a death, but it's not a natural death," said Lt. Tom Gilley of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department. "It's an active investigation. One male deceased subject."

Gilley said the man who had died was from Kenosha County, however, his identity was not yet released pending notification of next of kin.

This story continues to develop. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

