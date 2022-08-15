WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Sheriff's Department on scene of death investigation at motel in Paris Monday night

PARIS — Authorities are investigating a death of a man at a motel in the town Monday night.

Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies and fire and rescue personnel were initially called to the scene before 6:30 p.m. at the Bristol Motel, 4510 200th Ave. Police radio traffic initially indicated that a man had been stabbed, however, sheriff's officials could not confirm the report. Despite the name of the motel, the property is in the Town of Paris, according to county property information records.

Multiple deputies were at the motel questioning people in the parking lot and outside several rooms.

"We're investigating a death. We don't have any suspects ... it's a death, but it's not a natural death," said Lt. Tom Gilley of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department. "It's an active investigation. One male deceased subject."

Gilley said the man who had died was from Kenosha County, however, his identity was not yet released pending notification of next of kin.

