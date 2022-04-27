WATCH NOW: Kenosha police respond to report of juvenile stabbed at home near Lincoln Park; injury not life threatening

Kenosha police responded to a report of a juvenile who was allegedly stabbed at a home in the 6900 block of 16th Avenue Wednesday night.

Authorities received the call around 8 p.m. and paramedics also responded to the home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood to attend to a juvenile with a reported stab wound to the arm, according to Sgt. Adam Jurgens of the Kenosha Police Department. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital. The juvenile's condition wasn't immediately known, however, Jurgens said the injuries were not life threatening.

According to initial police radio traffic reports, authorities had received a call from woman who said her brother had been stabbed and was not breathing. That was not the case, according to Jurgens.

Officers arrested one person at the scene, however, Jurgens said could not immediately confirm whether the person was a suspect in the stabbing.

An investigation continues.

