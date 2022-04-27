 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Kenosha police respond to report of juvenile stabbed at home near Lincoln Park; injury not life threatening

Report of juvenile stabbed in 6900 block of 16th Avenue

Kenosha police investigate the scene where a juvenile was reportedly stabbed in the 6900 block of 16th Avenue Wednesday night. The injury was not life threatening. One person was arrested, but it was not immediately known whether the individual was a suspect in the incident, according to Sgt. Adam Jurgens of the Kenosha Police Department.

 Terry Flores

Kenosha police responded to a report of a juvenile who was allegedly stabbed at a home in the 6900 block of 16th Avenue Wednesday night.

Authorities received the call around 8 p.m. and paramedics also responded to the home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood to attend to a juvenile with a reported stab wound to the arm, according to Sgt. Adam Jurgens of the Kenosha Police Department. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital. The juvenile's condition wasn't immediately known, however, Jurgens said the injuries were not life threatening.

According to initial police radio traffic reports, authorities had received a call from woman who said her brother had been stabbed and was not breathing. That was not the case, according to Jurgens.

Officers arrested one person at the scene, however, Jurgens said could not immediately confirm whether the person was a suspect in the stabbing.

An investigation continues.

