WATCH NOW: Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash at Highway S and 88th Avenue in Somers Tuesday night

SOMERS — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of highways S and H (88th Avenue) Tuesday night.

Multiple Kenosha County Sheriff's Department squads and Somers Fire Department rescue units responded to the scene of the crash that was reported at 6:46 p.m., according to Lt. Tom Gilley of the Sheriff's Department.

Early police radio traffic indicated that a Flight For Life helicopter was initially called to the scene, but the call was terminated after the injured motorcyclist did not respond to CPR.

Authorities said the motorcyclist, an adult male, whose identity was not immediately known, had died at the scene. Details from the crash were also not available as an investigation into the incident was underway. Traffic continued to be re-routed away from the intersection as of late Tuesday.

This story continues to develop. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com.

