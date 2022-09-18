WATCH NOW: One person suffers multiple gunshot wounds following shooting at Kenosha mobile home park

One person suffered multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in the 9000 block of Sheridan Road early Sunday, according to law enforcement authorities.

Kenosha police responded shortly before 6 a.m. to the Oakwood Mobile Homes, 9002 Sheridan Road. According to Lt. Joseph Nosalik, one victim was transported to a local hospital by Kenosha Fire Department rescue personnel. Nosalik said the victim was alive at the time of transport.

The victim’s condition was not immediately known and no suspect information was available as of press time on Sunday. Nosalik said investigators believe that the shooting was not related to the fatal shootings that occurred four hours earlier at 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

No other information was being released by police Sunday.

Police vehicles surrounded a tight intersection while yellow tape cordoned off the shooting scene at a brown house just beyond the barrier. One side of the home was marked up with what appeared to be multiple points of impact. Neighbors said investigators also placed markers at various places where more than 20 shell casings were discovered.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

This story continues to develop. Check back later for details at www.kenoshanews.com