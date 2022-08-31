WATCH NOW: Police arrest suspect who climbed atop roof following foot chase from car crash Wednesday

Kenosha police took a man into custody following a two-vehicle crash that led to a short foot pursuit to a rooftop near a home in the 5800 20th Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of 60th Street to the car crash where the suspect, an adult male, fled the scene, according to Capt. Patrick Patton of the Kenosha Police Department.
As officers chased the man, he reportedly climbed atop of what appeared to be a shed or a detached garage at a home at 5807 20th Ave. On the scene, the man who was partially clothed, was discovered sitting atop the structure when police arrived to arrest him. The man was transported to the Kenosha County Jail.
“He ultimately came down … we surrounded him up there,” Patton said. “We chased him up to that area and then he basically came down and we took him into custody.”
According to earlier law enforcement radio traffic, electronic control devices were initially deployed but it was not immediately known whether they struck the suspect.
Police are expected to recommended charges of resisting and obstructing and possible other violations.
A state-by-state breakdown of crashes involving large trucks
Crashes involving large trucks
In 2020, there were
54,272 fatal crashes reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Many of these crashes involved passenger vehicles — sedans, SUVs, or relatively small trucks; however, thousands of fatal crashes involved another type of vehicle: large trucks. In fact, large trucks — commercial and non-commercial trucks weighing over 10,000 pounds — were involved in almost 5,000 fatal crashes, or just under 9% of total fatal crashes, in 2020. Although the large truck category begins at 10,000 pounds, the majority of trucks involved in these crashes weighed more than 26,000 pounds.
And while that number may seem like a lot, it actually represents a 1% decline from the prior year. One potential reason for the decrease in fatal crashes involving large trucks is the pandemic, which caused a shift in the supply chain and consumer demand that may have put fewer large commercial trucks on the road.
But do certain states have more fatal large truck crashes than others?
Walkup, Melodia, Kelly, & Schoenberger collected data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatal Analysis Reporting System to understand how many accidents in each state involved large trucks. Each state was ranked based on the number of accidents involving large trucks per 100,000 residents, using data from the FARS April 2020 Traffic Safety Facts report. Population size was drawn from U.S. Census state population totals. Click through for a look at how many crashes involving large trucks happened in each state in 2020.
Canva
#51. District of Columbia
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 2 (0.3 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 50 (4.0% involving a large truck)
JRJfin // Shutterstock
#50. Massachusetts
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 28 (0.4 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 488 (5.7% involving a large truck)
Baloncici // Shutterstock
#49. Hawaii
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 6 (0.4 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 114 (5.3% involving a large truck)
cleanfotos // Shutterstock
#48. New York
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 116 (0.6 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1437 (8.1% involving a large truck)
JoanneStrell // Shutterstock
#47. New Jersey
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 54 (0.6 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 818 (6.6% involving a large truck)
Neil Pollock // Shutterstock
#46. Vermont
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 4 (0.6 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 80 (5.0% involving a large truck)
Canva
#45. Rhode Island
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 7 (0.6 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 93 (7.5% involving a large truck)
IgorGolovniov // Shutterstock
#44. Connecticut
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 25 (0.7 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 415 (6.0% involving a large truck)
Kryuchka Yaroslav // Shutterstock
#43. Michigan
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 74 (0.7 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1567 (4.7% involving a large truck)
Canva
#42. Washington
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 60 (0.8 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 794 (7.6% involving a large truck)
Vitpho // Shutterstock
#41. New Hampshire
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 11 (0.8 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 148 (7.4% involving a large truck)
Tynka // Shutterstock
#40. Delaware
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 9 (0.9 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 162 (5.6% involving a large truck)
Mikbiz // Shutterstock
#39. Maryland
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 57 (0.9 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 818 (7.0% involving a large truck)
Canva
#38. California
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 384 (1.0 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 5268 (7.3% involving a large truck)
mikeledray // Shutterstock
#37. Nevada
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 32 (1.0 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 451 (7.1% involving a large truck)
Lane V. Erickson // Shutterstock
#36. Minnesota
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 59 (1.0 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 548 (10.8% involving a large truck)
Canva
#35. Wisconsin
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 63 (1.1 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 825 (7.6% involving a large truck)
Vitpho // Shutterstock
#34. Pennsylvania
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 147 (1.1 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1597 (9.2% involving a large truck)
Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle // Getty Images
#33. Utah
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 38 (1.2 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 397 (9.6% involving a large truck)
Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock
#32. Ohio
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 145 (1.2 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1766 (8.2% involving a large truck)
FIORENTINI MASSIMO // Shutterstock
#31. Colorado
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 74 (1.3 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 885 (8.4% involving a large truck)
Steve Nehf // Getty Images
#30. Virginia
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 113 (1.3 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1211 (9.3% involving a large truck)
Steve Jolicoeur // Shutterstock
#29. Illinois
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 170 (1.3 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1673 (10.2% involving a large truck)
Canva
#28. Alaska
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 10 (1.4 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 80 (12.5% involving a large truck)
Jan Miko // Shutterstock
#27. Maine
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 20 (1.5 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 216 (9.3% involving a large truck)
Portland Press Herald // Getty Images
#26. North Carolina
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 157 (1.5 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 2163 (7.3% involving a large truck)
ungvar // Shutterstock
#25. Oregon
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 64 (1.5 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 688 (9.3% involving a large truck)
TFoxFoto // Shutterstock
#24. Arizona
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 111 (1.5 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1469 (7.6% involving a large truck)
NikomMaelao Production // Shutterstock
#23. Florida
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 351 (1.6 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 4846 (7.2% involving a large truck)
Devin Schmidt // Shutterstock
#22. West Virginia
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 34 (1.9 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 370 (9.2% involving a large truck)
Canva
#21. Missouri
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 125 (2.0 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1373 (9.1% involving a large truck)
Timofeev Vladimir // Shutterstock
#20. Iowa
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 67 (2.1 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 467 (14.3% involving a large truck)
thaloengsak // Shutterstock
#19. Louisiana
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 98 (2.1 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1133 (8.6% involving a large truck)
Canva
#18. Texas
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 622 (2.1 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 5460 (11.4% involving a large truck)
AFP Contributor // Getty Images
#17. Georgia
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 230 (2.1 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 2387 (9.6% involving a large truck)
Boriss Lonskis // Shutterstock
#16. Indiana
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 148 (2.2 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1254 (11.8% involving a large truck)
5m3photos // Shutterstock
#15. North Dakota
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 18 (2.3 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 136 (13.2% involving a large truck)
Vineyard Perspective // Shutterstock
#14. South Carolina
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 119 (2.3 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1432 (8.3% involving a large truck)
Amelia Martin // Shutterstock
#13. Kansas
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 69 (2.4 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 578 (11.9% involving a large truck)
UCG // Getty Images
#12. Oklahoma
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 94 (2.4 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 916 (10.3% involving a large truck)
Kaentian Street // Shutterstock
#11. Tennessee
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 165 (2.4 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1722 (9.6% involving a large truck)
Carolyn Franks // Shutterstock
#10. Montana
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 27 (2.5 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 243 (11.1% involving a large truck)
Canva
#9. Kentucky
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 114 (2.5 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1074 (10.6% involving a large truck)
Reshetnikov_art // Shutterstock
#8. New Mexico
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 56 (2.6 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 540 (10.4% involving a large truck)
light name // Shutterstock
#7. Idaho
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 49 (2.7 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 300 (16.3% involving a large truck)
Canva
#6. Nebraska
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 53 (2.7 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 333 (15.9% involving a large truck)
Martin Lisner // Shutterstock
#5. South Dakota
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 24 (2.7 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 191 (12.6% involving a large truck)
SKT Studio // Shutterstock
#4. Alabama
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 138 (2.7 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1306 (10.6% involving a large truck)
sezer66 // Shutterstock
#3. Arkansas
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 84 (2.8 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 847 (9.9% involving a large truck)
Juris Teivans // Shutterstock
#2. Mississippi
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 84 (2.8 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 969 (8.7% involving a large truck)
Vitpho // Shutterstock
#1. Wyoming
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 33 (5.7 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 174 (19.0% involving a large truck)
This story originally appeared on Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Canva
