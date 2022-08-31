WATCH NOW: Police arrest suspect who climbed atop roof following foot chase from car crash Wednesday

Kenosha police took a man into custody following a two-vehicle crash that led to a short foot pursuit to a rooftop near a home in the 5800 20th Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of 60th Street to the car crash where the suspect, an adult male, fled the scene, according to Capt. Patrick Patton of the Kenosha Police Department.

As officers chased the man, he reportedly climbed atop of what appeared to be a shed or a detached garage at a home at 5807 20th Ave. On the scene, the man who was partially clothed, was discovered sitting atop the structure when police arrived to arrest him. The man was transported to the Kenosha County Jail.

“He ultimately came down … we surrounded him up there,” Patton said. “We chased him up to that area and then he basically came down and we took him into custody.”

According to earlier law enforcement radio traffic, electronic control devices were initially deployed but it was not immediately known whether they struck the suspect.