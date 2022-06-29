 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Semi-trailer gets caught in construction on 75th Street

A semi-truck attempting to turn westbound onto 75th Street east of Green Bay Road got its rear trailer tires caught in road construction materials Wednesday afternoon. The trailer tipped but didn't fall over in the busy area.

The semi-truck blocked westbound lanes around 60th Avenue near the Golden Corral restaurant and Aldi grocery store. The truck was still there as of 3:30 p.m.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said community service officers were on scene and a towing company was on the way to remove the truck from the area. He said no other vehicles were involved. 

No additional details were immediately available. 

