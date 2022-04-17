Woman airlifted to Milwaukee-area hospital following serious injuries suffered after jumping from moving vehicle

A woman suffered serious injuries after she reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle in the 6900 block of Highway 50 early Sunday.

The incident occurred before 1:30 a.m. when the woman, who was a passenger in the car, left the vehicle while it was still moving, according to Sgt. Tadas Zukauskas of the Kenosha Police Department.

The “occupant just jumped out of the car,” he said.

A Flight for Life helicopter later transported the Racine County woman, who he described as having “severe injuries,” to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Her condition was described as “stable” he said. According to initial police radio traffic reports, the woman was unconscious at the scene when Kenosha Fire Department paramedics arrived.

Zukauskas said the incident involved only one vehicle and the driver and two other vehicle occupants were not injured, he said.

“There was no argument or anything with the other individuals,” he said.

