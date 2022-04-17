Woman airlifted to Milwaukee-area hospital following serious injuries suffered after jumping from moving vehicle

A woman suffered serious injuries after she reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle in the 6900 block of Highway 50 early Sunday.
The incident occurred before 1:30 a.m. when the woman, who was a passenger in the car, left the vehicle while it was still moving, according to Sgt. Tadas Zukauskas of the Kenosha Police Department.
The “occupant just jumped out of the car,” he said.
A Flight for Life helicopter later transported the Racine County woman, who he described as having “severe injuries,” to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Her condition was described as “stable” he said. According to initial police radio traffic reports, the woman was unconscious at the scene when Kenosha Fire Department paramedics arrived.
Zukauskas said the incident involved only one vehicle and the driver and two other vehicle occupants were not injured, he said.
“There was no argument or anything with the other individuals,” he said.
Farmers fight developers in Indiana urban sprawl fight, and the farmers win
Woman charged after causing scene at Walmart parking lot
Teen facing numerous felonies after firing weapon in public during March 24 incident
Standoff with Kenosha police near beach house ends following 2 1/2 hours of talks; man, uninjured, taken to hospital for evaluation
Racine man sentenced to life in prison for homicide during 2018 home-invasion robbery attempt in rural Wheatland
County emergency personnel mourn death of KSD Det. Jeffery Bliss, 23-year department veteran
Pleasant Prairie turns over investigation of Public Works employee to Racine County Sheriff's Department
Bald eagle found dead in Caledonia last week, CPD reports
Video shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer
3 face charges for November shooting incident outside Bristol strip club
New attraction set to provide Dells locals, tourists with 'natural adventure park'
Wisconsin brewery purchases Waterford firehouse; to launch 'brewery, winery, taproom, bar & restaurant'
UW-Parkside announces area students named to fall academic honors
Temporary lane closures shut down Hwy. 50 at 60th Avenue in Kenosha
400,000 square feet: Yorkville OKs new mega-facility on farmland along I-94
IN PHOTOS: 2022 Spring election recount in Kenosha County
RECOUNT
The recount at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol is well underway on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
RECOUNT
Alderman Rollin Pizzala, bottom left, and Guida Brown observe as the recount of Brown’s election gets underway at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
RECOUNT
A small group of onlookers watched Thursday as the hand recount of ballots progressed at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., in Bristol. The recounts are being done in county races where the winners were determined by less than 10 votes.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
RECOUNT
Mary Kubicki, left, and Matthew Augustine sort a batch of absentee ballots during the recount at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
RECOUNT
Zach Stock, right, listens during the recount in his election at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol on Thursday. Strock was officially confirmed by the recount as winner in the Kenosha County Board District 11 supervisors race.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
RECOUNT
Zach Stock, second from right, smiles as the recount in his election is underway at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
RECOUNT
Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin sorts through ballots during the recount at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
RECOUNT
Guida Brown, top, looks on as Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin, middle, and Ann Wilson sort ballots at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
RECOUNT
Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin sorts ballots during the recount at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
RECOUNT
Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin oversees the recount at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
RECOUNT
Mary Kubicki, left, and Matthew Augustine sort a batch of absentee ballots during the recount at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
RECOUNT
Mary Magdalen Moser, left, and Ann Wilson sort ballots as at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
RECOUNT
Mary Magdalen Moser, left, and Ann Wilson sort ballots as attorney Anthony Nudo looks on at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
RECOUNT
Zach Stock, bottom right, talks with attorney Anthony Nudo, left, during the recount in his race at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!