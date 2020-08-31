According to Kenosha Police, most arrested during protests are from out of town

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Of 175 people arrested in Kenosha during unrest in the city, 102 live outside the community, according to a statement from Kenosha Police.

During protests and unrest in the city since the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer Aug. 23, residents of the city have repeatedly said they believed Kenosha residents were not likely to be behind violence, fires and looting that occurred during the first three days of protesting.

According to a statement from police, of the 175 people arrested from Aug. 24 through 12:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 69 people were arrested for curfew violations, with another 34 people arrested for curfew violations with additional charges ranging from carrying concealed weapons to possession of controlled substances. More than 20 firearms were seized, according to police.

“Arrest numbers include people from 44 different cities,” police stated.

While police said the majority of those arrested do not live in Kenosha, many of those out-of-towners charged or arrested and booked into Kenosha County Jail live nearby, with addresses in northern Illinois or southeast Wisconsin. Those more far afield include one resident of California and another from Minneapolis.