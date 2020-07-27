Accused kidnapper/bank robber pushes for jury trial

“You know what you face now going into trial,” Flancher said. “And you know what the state’s offer is and that the state’s offer is no longer on the table.”

Pearson-Robb’s final pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 5. The trial has been scheduled for Oct. 20-22.

Alleged accomplices

William Q. Howell, 20, and Donterious L. Robb, 24, also are accused of the kidnapping and robbery. A fourth defendant, Lamarra Powell, 19, is charged as a party to the crime since she reportedly was aware of the kidnapping. At one point, Powell allegedly went down to the basement during the night to give the woman and her children blankets and cushions while they were held captive.

All four were arrested on July 8, 2019.

Howell had a plea and sentencing hearing on June 8 where, according to court records, the defendant rejected the state’s plea offer of 30 years. His attorney, Laura Ann Walker, withdrew as his counsel.

As of a status hearing on July 21, Howell had not been appointed new counsel. His final pre-trial and jury trial dates are set to be scheduled once Howell is appointed a new attorney.