ACLU calls for Kenosha curfew violations to be dismissed
ACLU calls for Kenosha curfew violations to be dismissed

  • Updated
Looking back at week of unrest

Law enforcement moves south on Sheridan Road on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

The American Civil Liberties Union is calling for all curfew violations related to Kenosha protests to be dismissed.

The ACLU claims that the curfew was illegally implemented and enforced in a discriminatory manner. The nonprofit is also calling for an investigation into law enforcement’s alleged excessive use of force used during demonstrations.

According to the ACLU, 94 people were arrested for curfew violations in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, many of whom were held in custody for more than 24 hours.

“Curfew citations were targeted at people protesting police violence and racism, while heavily-armed, white militia members seem to have been given a free pass,” a release from the ACLU stated.

On Tuesday, the ACLU sent a letter to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, in what the organization said was an attempt to highlight “the absence of a legal basis for the curfew in Kenosha” and to ask the state to “investigate law enforcement’s repeated use of force against protesters.”
 
 
 
 
