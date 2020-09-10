ACLU calls for Kenosha curfew violations to be dismissed

The American Civil Liberties Union is calling for all curfew violations related to Kenosha protests to be dismissed.
The ACLU claims that the curfew was illegally implemented and enforced in a discriminatory manner. The nonprofit is also calling for an investigation into law enforcement’s alleged excessive use of force used during demonstrations.
According to the ACLU, 94 people were arrested for curfew violations in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, many of whom were held in custody for more than 24 hours.
“Curfew citations were targeted at people protesting police violence and racism, while heavily-armed, white militia members seem to have been given a free pass,” a release from the ACLU stated.
Looking back at week of unrest
