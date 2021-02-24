Activist group 'Kenosha 4' plans 22-day fast to support Evers' budget proposal

A local group of activists are planning on throwing their support behind Gov. Tony Evers' budget plan beginning with a 22-day fast early next month.

Dubbed the "Kenosha 4" — Justin Blake, Joe Cardinali, Andy Berg and the Rev. Jonathan Barker — the group has scheduled a press conference and rally Friday at noon at Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., to announce their fast, set to begin Friday, March 5.

Joining those four will be a representative of the Lutheran Office of Public Policy, the Rev. Cindy Crane and Leaders of Kenosha, a local advocacy group.

According to a press release issued Tuesday, the group is demanding that Evers' budget — which includes funding for renewable energy and jobs, energy efficiency and resiliency, renewable energy and programs for farmers and land conservation — be approved by the State Legislature.

The proposed budget prioritizes creating jobs, uplifting historically marginalized communities and reducing statewide greenhouse gas emissions.

"This budget is a first step toward my neighbors having a livable future, good-paying green jobs, clean air to breathe and clean water to drink," Barker said. "These are good steps toward more neighborly love."