Activist group 'Kenosha 4' plans 22-day fast to support Evers' budget proposal

A local group of activists are planning on throwing their support behind Gov. Tony Evers' budget plan beginning with a 22-day fast early next month.
Dubbed the "Kenosha 4" — Justin Blake, Joe Cardinali, Andy Berg and the Rev. Jonathan Barker — the group has scheduled a press conference and rally Friday at noon at Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., to announce their fast, set to begin Friday, March 5.
Joining those four will be a representative of the Lutheran Office of Public Policy, the Rev. Cindy Crane and Leaders of Kenosha, a local advocacy group.
According to a press release issued Tuesday, the group is demanding that Evers' budget — which includes funding for renewable energy and jobs, energy efficiency and resiliency, renewable energy and programs for farmers and land conservation — be approved by the State Legislature.
The proposed budget prioritizes creating jobs, uplifting historically marginalized communities and reducing statewide greenhouse gas emissions.
"This budget is a first step toward my neighbors having a livable future, good-paying green jobs, clean air to breathe and clean water to drink," Barker said. "These are good steps toward more neighborly love."
The "Kenosha 4's" fast is scheduled to run from March 5 to Friday, March 26. During that time, they plan to hold events across the state, including a rally at the State Capitol , at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 6.
A medical professional is advising the group during its fast.
Barker, the pastor at Grace Lutheran Church and the co-founder of the Grace Welcome Center, completed a 12-day fast in 2019 and wrote a book about the experience called, "Jesus Would Demand a Green New Deal: The Story of Why One Christian Pastor Went on a 12-day Fast for a Green New Deal."