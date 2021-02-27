Activists fasting in support of Evers' budget proposals on climate change

“It came to me that if I’m serious about neighborly love, I have to be invested in my neighbors having family sustaining, good paying, green jobs. That is what will happen if we transition away from dirty, polluting, climate-changing sources of energy and power.”

Barker cited a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that stated the nation has until 2030 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by half.

“If we fail to do that, the consequences of human misery are staggering,” he said. “Not in the tens of thousands or millions but in the hundreds of millions.”

Evers’ budget proposal includes dozens of measures aimed at reducing greenhouse emissions, promoting clean energy and helping the state prepare for the frequency of severe weather.

The budget has $30 million to address frequent and severe flooding, a boost of $100 million yearly in additional funding for energy savings and renewable energy and $100 million in borrowing for clean energy and conservation projects.

Motivations for fast

Lowe was not in attendance Friday, but the three others who will join Barker all spoke about their motivation to join in the fast.