Activists fasting in support of Evers' budget proposals on climate change

Citing a desire to support Gov. Evers’ 2021-23 budget as it deals with climate change, a group of four area activists announced early last week their plans to begin a 22-day fast in March.
But before their announcement could even officially be made public, the group grew by one.
So now they’re calling themselves the “Wisconsin Five.”
Led by Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Jonathan Barker, the group assembled outside at 2006 60th St. on Friday morning to announce their plans. Barker is being joined by Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, the man shot by Kenosha Police in August; former Kenosha County Board Supervisor Joe Cardinali; and current Supervisor Andy Berg.
The fifth member of the group is Tory Lowe, an activist out of Milwaukee.
Barker said the group will have its final meal together Thursday before it begins its water-only fast that will last until Friday, March 26. They also are planning to rally at the state capitol Saturday, March 6, at 10 a.m.
Neighborly love
“We have this call (in the Lutheran religion) to love our neighbors as ourselves,” Barker said. “I cannot love my neighbor as myself if I don’t work for my neighbor, my neighbor’s kids, my neighbor’s grandkids to have a livable future.
“It came to me that if I’m serious about neighborly love, I have to be invested in my neighbors having family sustaining, good paying, green jobs. That is what will happen if we transition away from dirty, polluting, climate-changing sources of energy and power.”
Barker cited a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that stated the nation has until 2030 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by half.
“If we fail to do that, the consequences of human misery are staggering,” he said. “Not in the tens of thousands or millions but in the hundreds of millions.”
Evers’ budget proposal includes dozens of measures aimed at reducing greenhouse emissions, promoting clean energy and helping the state prepare for the frequency of severe weather.
The budget has $30 million to address frequent and severe flooding, a boost of $100 million yearly in additional funding for energy savings and renewable energy and $100 million in borrowing for clean energy and conservation projects.
Motivations for fast
Lowe was not in attendance Friday, but the three others who will join Barker all spoke about their motivation to join in the fast.
“We’re about feeding our people,” Blake said. “We’re about creating green jobs. We’re about fighting for justice. We’re about putting people in housing that won’t kill them from the toxic things that live in their own home. We want clean air. We want people to not drink brown water that smells like something. This is what we’re fighting for.”
Berg called on state politicians to throw their support behind the budget.
“We have a choice here,” he said. “We have a choice now. Will we, can we be judged based upon our decisions to move forward? Will you support windows? Will you support solar panels? Will you support building the electrical vehicle charging infrastructure? Will you support energy efficiency in the homes of our lower-income neighborhoods?”
Berg said the core of the issue in his eyes comes down to systemic racism and the struggles faced by lower-income people.
“There is a higher rate of rental properties in our low-income neighborhoods,” he said. “There’s a larger Black and Brown population in our low-income neighborhoods. There are lower wage earners in our low-income neighborhoods.”
Cardinali said there is no room for debate when it comes to the effects of climate change.
“There’s a lot of issues that shouldn’t be a debate or a dialogue about,” he said. “Climate change and the effect of global warming, more and more emissions that are polluting our water and our lands. It’s not up for debate.
“It’s a shame to even have to be here today to raise awareness for this issue. This is not something we should have to work on. It should be a universal thing.”