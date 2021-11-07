Adding city firefighting staff could include exploring possibility of a referendum

Kenosha’s Fire Department and rescue services won’t be hiring additional staff next year.
Options, however, could include holding a future referendum asking residents to consider increasing the levy to add more fire personnel, according to city officials.
For next year, the Fire Department’s budget is projected to increase by 2.79 percent to $13,508,807, maintaining 156 total staff, including 88 for fire suppression, and 62 for emergency and rescue, as it has for the past two years. The remaining six positions are in administration, including Chief Christopher Bigley, fire prevention and training.
The proposed budget and capital improvement plan was presented Wednesday night to the city’s Public Safety and Welfare Committee. The committee unanimously approved both.
Ricardo Lebron, president of the Kenosha International Association of Fire Fighters Local 414, called on the committee to recognize the growth the city has experienced and the need to add more staff. He was the lone speaker during public comments at the departmental budget hearing.
Under the previous fire administration, Lebron said plans were set in motion to add two firefighters a year and to find ways to accommodate the positions to staff a new rig in future budgets.
“I think it was a responsible plan and, since then, they’ve not been able to get any of those positions,” he said. Three years ago, fire administration asked for two positions and the previous year, four, and for 2022, the department has asked that six positions be added.
“I think it’s the right way to plan for the future as the city grows. I know it’s hard to get 12 in one fell swoop and I appreciate all the help that we had during the unrest,” he said, recognizing that residents and alderpersons wanted to help firefighters. “How can (you) help? We can try to push forward and plan for the future and not leave us shorthanded.”
City Administrator John Morrissey confirmed Bigley had made the request for additional firefighters, but that the “funding is not there.” Morrissey said that in order to fund the positions administration may have to “try new things.”
“I am extremely confident that the chief and the individuals behind him will continue to provide service to this city in a very reasonable way and this budget does that,” he said.
Committee Chair Rocco LaMacchia wondered whether administration was considering a suggestion made at an earlier committee meeting hold a referendum to hire more firefighters.
“That is one of the options we’re looking at for the future as to police and fire,” said Mayor John Antaramian.
Morrissey noted that the only new item on the department’s capital improvement plan for next year is $200,000 for equipment and furnishings for the rebuilding of the city’s Station 4 on 60th Street. According to Bigley, the project is ahead of schedule and the building could open as early as the end of February.
Others also have safety needs
Kenosha is not alone in looking at its public safety needs. Officials in neighboring Pleasant Prairie say the growing village needs 12 additional firemedics (firefighters and rescue personnel), four more police officers and a third fire station. The additional staff alone is estimated to cost $1.6 million.
Additional sources of revenue that have been discussed as funding possibilities a referendum, the addition of a wheel tax or to create a utility charge for streets, which would shift those funds to public safety.
The village has taken findings to the community for assessment and feedback. A community-wide survey was recently mailed to households in the village.
Going to voters for help with for public safety needs is not unheard of. A referendum to add six firefighters in Beaver Dam passed overwhelmingly in 2020.
Dan Truttschel and Pete Wicklund also contributed to this report.
