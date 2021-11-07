Adding city firefighting staff could include exploring possibility of a referendum

“I think it’s the right way to plan for the future as the city grows. I know it’s hard to get 12 in one fell swoop and I appreciate all the help that we had during the unrest,” he said, recognizing that residents and alderpersons wanted to help firefighters. “How can (you) help? We can try to push forward and plan for the future and not leave us shorthanded.”

City Administrator John Morrissey confirmed Bigley had made the request for additional firefighters, but that the “funding is not there.” Morrissey said that in order to fund the positions administration may have to “try new things.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I am extremely confident that the chief and the individuals behind him will continue to provide service to this city in a very reasonable way and this budget does that,” he said.

Committee Chair Rocco LaMacchia wondered whether administration was considering a suggestion made at an earlier committee meeting hold a referendum to hire more firefighters.

“That is one of the options we’re looking at for the future as to police and fire,” said Mayor John Antaramian.