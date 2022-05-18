Additional COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics scheduled by Kenosha County Public Health, partners

Kenosha County Public Health is conducting two additional COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics in the coming days.

Both clinics will be held at the Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. this Friday, May 20, and from 4 to 5 p.m. next week Tuesday, May 24.

These are in addition to a previously announced clinic, which will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. this Sunday, May 22, at Coleman Chapel AME Church, 4111 30th Ave.

At all three clinics, people who receive a vaccine dose will also receive a $25 Visa gift card, while supplies last. No appointment is needed.

First and second vaccine doses will be available for anyone ages 5 and older. Booster shots will be offered to those eligible under federal and state guidelines. Those under 18 must be with a parent or legal guardian.

Clinic clients may choose from the three vaccine varieties, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, although Pfizer remains the only vaccine authorized for distribution to those under 18.

These clinics are a partnership between the host organizations, Kenosha County Public Health and the Health Equity Task Force — a community group working to ensure equitable access to vaccination in Kenosha County’s communities of color. The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund is also a partner in the Coleman Chapel event.

“Grace Welcome Center is excited to partner again with Kenosha County Public Health on providing the COVID-19 vaccines to our guests, volunteers, and the greater community,” said Leif Peterson, the organization’s executive director. “Last year, we were able to vaccinate over 900 people in partnership with KCPH. Currently, we’re seeing a resurgence of COVID-19.

"Kenosha County and us would like to open up these vaccine clinics to anyone in the community. It’s important that we continue to make vaccines more accessible to keep each other safe.”

Health professionals will be present at all of the clinics to answer questions about the vaccines. All vaccines are free, and no identification document or health insurance is required.

Those who have already received a prior dose of the vaccine are asked to bring their vaccination card, if possible, although this is not required.

More information about COVID-19 in Kenosha County, including links to vaccine and testing providers in the community, is available at kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

