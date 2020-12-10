Adjusting for COVID-19, local temples kick off Hanukkah celebration

On Saturday, Wilschanski will be offering a Havdalah and menorah lighting over Zoom.

“We offer complimentary menorahs and candles to anyone who needs them. Delivery is possible for those that can’t make it out,” he said.

Beth Hillel plans

At Beth Hillel Temple, Rabbi Dena Feingold said they were scaling down the celebration this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are going to have members light the outdoor solar menorah each night at 5 p.m., but we are not inviting the public to gather, due to the pandemic,” she said. “We had a member teaching how to make latkes on Zoom on Tuesday. We will have a special service with some singing of Chanukah songs on Friday and inviting everyone in the congregation to light their candles together on line.

The Hebrew school children will have a special morning via Zoom on Sunday, where they will make some arts and craft projects together.