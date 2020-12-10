Adjusting for COVID-19, local temples kick off Hanukkah celebration

The festival of lights will twinkle a little different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn’t mean Jews have to shun celebrating the holiday.
Hanukkah, or Chanukah, is the Jewish eight-day winter time “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods. The festival began Thursday evening and continues through Friday, Dec. 18.
The celebration commemorates the rededication during the second century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where, according to legend, Jews had risen up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt.
Hanukkah, which means “dedication” in Hebrew, begins on the 25th of Kislev on the Hebrew calendar and usually falls in November or December. Often called the Festival of Lights, the holiday is celebrated with the lighting of the menorah, traditional foods, games and gifts.
Menorahs have long been a symbol used in Judaism, and when the altar was rebuilt by the Maccabees and part of that included relighting the menorahs. The soldiers only had enough oil to light the menorah for a single night, but the story goes that the little bit of oil lasted for eight full nights. This resulted in the Miracle of Hanukkah. That’s why the celebration lasts eight nights.
Gratitude car parade
This year local Jewish communities have got creative on how to gather to celebrate.
According to Rabbi Tzali Wilschanski, leader of the Chabad of Kenosha, celebrations began at 4 p.m. Thursday with a gratitude car parade honoring Kenosha’s frontline workers and first responders.
“This was a COVID friendly Chanukah car top menorah parade and met at the Kenosha public menorah at the Civic center park,” he explained. “From there they paraded with a police escort to the Premium Outlet Mall in Pleasant Prairie to light the first light of the large menorah display at the mall.”
All participants received holiday bags, everyone remained in their cars and used a magnetic car top menorah for the parade in order to maintain social distancing.
“Chanukah is definitely a time to celebrate specifically in these difficult times. In fact, one of the strongest messages of the Chanukah menorah is found in the fact that we kindle the menorah specifically at night, and facing the outdoors so that we can introduce a bit of light and spirit into the night and dispel some darkness,” said Wilschanski. “We also only light one candle on the first night and then add just one more on each of the eight nights, teaching that all it takes is one small movement even a little bit at a time, both strong messages that people can relate to while celebrating in their own homes.”
On Saturday, Wilschanski will be offering a Havdalah and menorah lighting over Zoom.
“We offer complimentary menorahs and candles to anyone who needs them. Delivery is possible for those that can’t make it out,” he said.
Beth Hillel plans
At Beth Hillel Temple, Rabbi Dena Feingold said they were scaling down the celebration this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are going to have members light the outdoor solar menorah each night at 5 p.m., but we are not inviting the public to gather, due to the pandemic,” she said. “We had a member teaching how to make latkes on Zoom on Tuesday. We will have a special service with some singing of Chanukah songs on Friday and inviting everyone in the congregation to light their candles together on line.
The Hebrew school children will have a special morning via Zoom on Sunday, where they will make some arts and craft projects together.
“Hanukkah is typically a celebration where families will celebrate together at home. But we know that the kids will miss being together, so we made each child a little baggie full of yarn, beads, foam shapes and other craft items,” said Feingold. This will give them a starting place for the project, and we will have a teacher who is a wonderful artist who will be online with the kids. They will go into breakout rooms and have a special half hour to 40-minute program where they will do a sing-along and make a craft project. Obviously, it’s not as good as being together in person but it’s still festive and will be special for them.”
Over Thanksgiving weekend, Beth Hillel Temple offered a Chanukah “drive-through” for the school families, where in addition to the arts and crafts items, they were able to pick up candles, dreidels, chocolate gelt (a candy), games and other items.
“Celebrating Hanukkah at home or on Zoom is not such a big deal because it’s not our most important holiday. For our high holy days that we had in September, it was much more dramatic to be apart and have to celebrate at home via Zoom,” Feingold said. “We are lucky to have this technology and the ability to gather this way, as it would’ve been quite devastating to deal with this 10 years ago as the technology was not invented. I think we’re reaching a pretty good percentage of our members this way — and I’m very grateful for that.”
