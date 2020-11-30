Adjusting services a key during pandemic for Women and Children’s Horizons

When it comes to providing care for their clients, being there in-person to do just that is an important facet of what Women and Children’s Horizons in Kenosha does on a daily basis.

But when the nation continues to be gripped in the midst of a pandemic, everything has to change.

And while it’s not perfect, making those adjustments has helped the organization — and most importantly — the people who need the assistance continue to work together.

The biggest change has been when the call comes that a victim needs immediate help, which now is mostly done on a computer instead of face-to-face, Women and Children’s Horizons Executive Director Diana Newton said.

“Probably the biggest change has been in our therapy for sexual survivors and our response to hospitals for sexual assault and domestic abuse victims,” she said. “We’ve had to switch them to our online platform, rather than send our advocates to the hospital (immediately).

“We were getting ready to go back to the hospitals when everything (with COVID) spiked again. Normally, when there’s a call to the hospital, we get a call on our 24-hour helpline that’s manned by the shelter advocates, and then they call whoever is on call to go to the hospital, so we would go in person.”