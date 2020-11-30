Adjusting services a key during pandemic

When it comes to providing care for their clients, being there in-person to do just that is an important facet of what Women and Children’s Horizons in Kenosha does on a daily basis.
But when the nation continues to be gripped in the midst of a pandemic, everything has to change.
And while it’s not perfect, making those adjustments has helped the organization — and most importantly — the people who need the assistance continue to work together.
The biggest change has been when the call comes that a victim needs immediate help, which now is mostly done on a computer instead of face-to-face, Women and Children’s Horizons Executive Director Diana Newton said.
“Probably the biggest change has been in our therapy for sexual survivors and our response to hospitals for sexual assault and domestic abuse victims,” she said. “We’ve had to switch them to our online platform, rather than send our advocates to the hospital (immediately).
“We were getting ready to go back to the hospitals when everything (with COVID) spiked again. Normally, when there’s a call to the hospital, we get a call on our 24-hour helpline that’s manned by the shelter advocates, and then they call whoever is on call to go to the hospital, so we would go in person.”
Newton said iPads are used between the patient and the advocate so they can connect, which has allowed those services to continue, albeit much differently.
As far as group therapy for victims, as long as those are able to stay within the recommended CDC guidelines, the organization has continued to hold those in person, Newton said.
Keeping that victim calm and providing those services remains paramount.
“That is tough, especially for, not just our clients, but any clients who rely on groups,” Newton said. “Clients that go to ‘Alcoholics Anonymous,’ for instance, or any kind of support group, that’s tough to not be face-to-face with your other group members and your group leaders. That’s why group therapy works in that format.
“But it’s not ideal. Our advocates definitely want to be back face-to-face with clients.”
Court challenges
Another significant component for the organization is to accompany victims into a court hearing, which also was made difficult when the pandemic shifted those proceedings to a mostly virtual format.
The courts have started to open back up to in-person hearings, which has allowed the advocates to be right there for a victim, who may find themselves in the same room with their attacker.
“(Being there) provides a great comfort, so we are able to still go there when court is in session,” Newton said. “Most of its been virtual, but we’ll also be there with them virtually or sit beside them when they’re on the virtual call. We try to keep as much going as possible.”
Newton said the calls for help have increased during the pandemic, namely for restraining order situations, which also have seemed to rise in severity.
One possible reason for that, she said, is because most of society has been shuttered for several months while the pandemic has raged on.
“In some cases, (it has) increased,” Newton said. “In court, our legal advocates are saying that the cases they’re seeing are more severe. That may involve strangulation, forced imprisonment, they’re seeing more of those kind of cases, which makes sense if everybody is home, stressed out, possibly lost their job, can’t go out, can’t get any kind of separation or break from that situation.”
Newton said four cases involving a restraining order is pretty typical for a Monday, but recently, her office has seen as many as nine or 10.
“They’ve really shot up,” she said.
Where numbers aren’t as high is in a shelter situation, and that seems to be the case statewide, Newton said. Several factors are in play there, as there have been eviction restrictions in place.
Helping children
The 2020-21 school year has been anything but normal, as students have gone back and forth between virtual and in-person learning.
And when they’re not in school, identifying children who may be abuse victims becomes even tougher, Newton said, because teachers and school staff oftentimes are the professionals who first notice there’s a problem.
“At least when kids are going to school physically, somebody has eyes on them, so if they are abused (teachers and staff) are able to see that, provide that support and also give that kid a break from what really might be a stressful time at home,” Newton said. “In general, that’s a concern that all of us who work with children in any capacity are worried about.”
When they’ve seen children, it’s mostly been in a shelter situation, where the Women and Children’s Horizon staff try to make their surroundings as normal as possible.
“It’s hard to say what is stress from the domestic violence and what is stress from COVID,” Newton said. “Both parent and child are dealing with both of those and maybe even poverty and mental illness on top of it. It’s really difficult to face all that, and then trying to get them back on their feet.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.