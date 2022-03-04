Administrator: Brookside not willing to compromise quality of care amid staffing, budget challenges

Brookside Care Center, the county-run skilled nursing facility, is working hard to recruit certified nursing assistants and remain solvent amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Staffing is the top challenge for the skilled nursing industry this year,” said Brookside Administrator Lynda Bogdala. “I call it the pandemic within the pandemic. The workforce crisis is legit. Brookside is not immune to this problem. We had this issue prior to the pandemic and the pandemic has made it worse.”

Bogdala and Tammy Capito, chief financial officer for the county Human Services Department, provided a report on the status of Brookside during a county Human Services Committee meeting at the request of the committee chair, county Supervisor Laura Belsky.

“I thought it would be important to talk about where they’re at with their occupancy rate and where they’re at with their budget,” Belsky said. “For many years, Brookside revenues were exceeding their expenses and giving $500,000 back to the county because they were doing so well.”

Brookside hired 25 CNAs in 2021, but 48 left. Bogdala said many retired, while others left because of child care issues related to the pandemic.

“We have had to halt admissions because we don’t have the staff to adequately care for more residents,” Bogdala said. “Brookside is not willing compromise our quality of care. We won’t do it.”

Drop in admissions

Brookside admissions decreased from 827 in 2019 to 475 in 2020 and 485 in 2021.

In addition to halting some admissions due to staffing, there were fewer admissions in general. Hospitals stopped performing elective surgeries, families were more reluctant to seek out a nursing facility and admissions were impacted by a requirement that halted new admissions each time an employee or a resident tested positive for COVID-19, Bogdala said.

This, combined with an increase in COVID-related expenses and the elimination of Meals on Wheels food revenue, put Brookside in the red for 2021.

“Brookside has a loss of $3.4 million,” said Capito. “If we were at the same census we were at in 2019, we would have $5 million more in revenue (under 2021 rates with the 2019 census).”

Bogdala said the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services required nursing home staff wear full Personal Protective Equipment every time they entered a resident’s room.

“It cost $1.74 every single time we entered a patient’s room in full PPE (personal protective equipment),” Bogdala said.

Capito said COVID-related expenses for 2021 were $337,000, $200,000 of which was for PPE.

A national issue

Brookside is not alone. The American Health Care Association (AHCA) Wednesday released a new report outlining the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s nursing homes.

The report, produced by CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, states the cost of care and other operations in nursing homes is far exceeding their reimbursement rates, resulting in a projected 4.8% negative margin.

The CLA report found between 32% and 40% of residents (as many as 417,000 residents) are currently living in nursing homes that are considered financially “at risk” — including buildings with five-star quality ratings.

The report further presents data showing the industry is “facing a historic workforce crisis and significant declines in occupancy as a result of the pandemic.”

“When you look at the big picture and everything that nursing homes are facing both pre-pandemic and today, it’s a major cause for concern,” said AHCA President and CEO Mark Parkinson. “When nursing homes struggle to stay afloat, it is our vulnerable residents who need around-the-clock care that ultimately lose.”

Parkinson said long-term care facilities need government resources to address staffing shortages and ensure access to care.

“That means we require immediate assistance to respond to the current crisis, and we must have a stable and sustainable reimbursement system moving forward,” Parkinson said.

Optimistic about the future

Bogdala said she is confident Brookside will be able to remain solvent.

The Kenosha County plan for use of American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated $250,000 to Brookside in 2021 and has earmarked $450,000 for Brookside in 2022. In 2023 and 2024, the plan calls for another $200,000 and $100,000 to go to Brookside operations.

Brookside is working with local schools and universities to help train the next generation of nurses, is actively recruiting at job fairs and is recreating a recruitment video to help attract applicants. The minimum hourly wage for 2022 is $15.06.

“Once we get census up we will go back to having more revenue than expenses,” Bogdala said. “Are we experiencing a temporary financial crunch? Yes, we are. However, it’s not forever. This is temporary. This is to get us through this pandemic.”

Bogdala said she is pleased that Brookside has retained its five-star rating over the course of the pandemic.

“Despite the global pandemic, despite all of these regulations, despite all the staffing issues, we’re not only the best nursing home in Kenosha County, we’re the best nursing home in the State of Wisconsin,” Bogdala said. “It’s truly the staff that care for our residents every day that deserve the credit. We’ve been here for over 100 years. We will come through this pandemic stronger and we’ll be able to continue to serve the residents of Kenosha County for another 100 years.”

