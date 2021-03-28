ADRC, partners to discuss importance of talking about healthcare decisions in virtual panel

The public is invited to a virtual event in celebration of National Healthcare Decisions Day from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 16.

Held on that date each year, National Healthcare Decisions Day is an opportunity for Americans to make their future healthcare decisions known to family, friends and healthcare providers, through the establishment of advance directives such as a living will or a power of attorney for healthcare.

During Kenosha County’s event this year, to be held via Zoom, a panel of community leaders will share what completing an advance directive means to them.

The panel includes retired Kenosha County Workforce Development Director and Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism leader Adelene Greene, state Rep. Tip McGuire, Kenosha County Circuit Judge Jodi Meier, Chaplain David Baugher, advanced practice provider Dorthia D. Wilson and Dr. Steve Rommelfanger from Advocate Aurora.