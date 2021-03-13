ADRC reopens medical equipment loan closet, in need of items

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center has announced the reopening of its free Loan and Supply Closet for those in need of durable medical equipment and supplies.

Due to closing during the pandemic the closet’s stock is very low. Items most needed include:

Rollators and walkers

Bath benches

Shower chairs

Manual and transport wheelchairs

Commodes

Bed rails

Incontinence supplies, all sizes of pull-ups

Individuals needing durable medical equipment for either short-term or long-term use, who are not enrolled in one of Wisconsin’s long-term care programs, such as Family Care, IRIS and Partnership may contact the ADRC to request an item.

Those with gently used or new items they wish to donate, or are in need of medical equipment or supplies, can call Steve at the ADRC, 262-605-6667, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make arrangements.

While the ADRC takes additional steps in to sanitize items, for the public’s safety they ask that all items be cleaned and sanitized prior to donation.

