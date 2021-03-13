ADRC reopens medical equipment loan closet, in need of items

FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center has announced the reopening of its free Loan and Supply Closet for those in need of durable medical equipment and supplies.
Due to closing during the pandemic the closet’s stock is very low. Items most needed include:
Manual and transport wheelchairs
Incontinence supplies, all sizes of pull-ups
Individuals needing durable medical equipment for either short-term or long-term use, who are not enrolled in one of Wisconsin’s long-term care programs, such as Family Care, IRIS and Partnership may contact the ADRC to request an item.
Those with gently used or new items they wish to donate, or are in need of medical equipment or supplies, can call Steve at the ADRC, 262-605-6667, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make arrangements.
While the ADRC takes additional steps in to sanitize items, for the public’s safety they ask that all items be cleaned and sanitized prior to donation.
Burlington, Wisconsin
A man and a girl swing at Echo Park in Burlington, Wisconsin, on May 2 during a ReOpen Burlington protest, even though all playgrounds in Wisconsin had been declared off limits at the time.
ADAM ROGAN, THE JOURNAL TIMES
Burlington, Wisconsin
During an extraordinary and nearly postponed April election, one of the leaders of Wisconsin’s Republican legislative majority, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Rochester, talks to a member of the media while working as a poll worker in Burlington, Wisconsin. “You are incredibly safe to go out," he told viewers while wearing required personal protective equipment in a video that was shared widely on social media throughout the day.
STEPHANIE JONES, THE JOURNAL TIMES
Burlington, Wisconsin
JR Lukenbill, a sophomore guard at Wisconsin’s Burlington High School, shoots over Wilmot High School's Anthony Corona, left, and Korik Klein during their teams' December matchup. As a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19, players wore masks in high school athletics events, including in basketball and volleyball.
GREGORY SHAVER, THE JOURNAL TIMES
Dunn, Wisconsin
Robert Wilson of the town of Dunn in Dane County, Wisconsin, reviews his selections on his ballot after voting at the town's highway garage building on April 7, 2020. Democrats sought to delay the election in light of the surging pandemic, but the state Supreme Court ordered it be held as originally scheduled.
JOHN HART, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Fontana-on-Geneva-Lake, Wisconsin
With the coronavirus outbreak prompting many people to wear hospital masks in public, someone decided that the Chief Big Foot statue on the Fontana lakefront should be protected, too, along with a latex glove that does not quite fit right.
SCOTT WILLIAMS, LAKE GENEVA REGIONAL NEWS
Genoa City, Wisconsin
Teacher Haley Peters removes ottomans July 30, 2020, from her classroom at Brookwood Middle School as the Genoa City school aims to combat the coronavirus by eliminating places where the virus could spread.
SCOTT WILLIAMS, LAKE GENEVA REGIONAL NEWS
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Wearing their COVID masks, Eric Itzenhuiser and Heather Lawler are married by the Rev. Johnny Poole at their home in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Saturday, May 2. Life went on despite the pandemic.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Robert Clayton walks with his grandchildren, Greyson, 5, and Harper, 4, around the track at UW-Parkside in Kenosha on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Kenosha’s Relay for Life took place with many participating virtually — walking laps, sharing supportive stories and hearing presentations via social media. Another difference this year was having a sole honorary cancer survivor at the event. Clayton, 56, was declared free of the disease by November 2017, after getting the disease after his retirement from work in 2003. He walked around the track at UW-Parkside with family to celebrate his cancer-free status.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Matt Sullivan looks through binoculars as he and his wife, Kristin, settle in to watch the Indian Trail football team play Oak Creek in a Southeast Conference game on Friday night, Sept. 25, at Jaskwhich Stadium in Kenosha, Wisconsin. School district requirements in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak kept the stands at the stadium empty, but parents and fans found ways to see the game where they could.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
La Crosse, Wisconsin
Sam Turner, a kindergartener at Southern Bluffs Elementary School in La Crosse, Wisconsin, wears a mask during his first day of class in nearly ten months after the La Crosse School District welcomed back students for in-person learning.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
La Crosse, Wisconsin
Anita Sachs reads her ballot at the Coulee Recovery Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin, before voting in the April primary election. Despite an effort by Gov. Tony Evers to delay the election amid the COVID-19 pandemic, voting went on as planned.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
La Crosse, Wisconsin
Bonnie and Dan Felton wave to passersby as they impersonate Santa and Mrs. Claus from a storefront window at Duluth Trading Co. in downtown La Crosse, Wisconsin, in November 2020. Instead of the usual up-close visits inside the store, The Feltons, due to the COVID-19 pandemic will appear in the window several afternoons a week during the Holiday season.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
La Crosse, Wisconsin
Fellow registered nurses look on as their colleague, Sheila Berra, administers the first COVID-19 vaccine in La Crosse to Tom Jensen, a COVID-19 patient care technician, at Mayo Clinic Health System in December. The vaccine was delivered earlier in the day by Wisconsin State Troopers.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
La Crosse, Wisconsin
A sign reads “We Are Open,” outside of Bean Juice coffee shop at Jackson Plaza in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in April.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Many shoppers and visitors forgo face masks and other public health guidelines on Main Street in downtown Lake Geneva as stores reopen May 17 during the coronavirus pandemic. Many people flocked from Illinois to Lake Geneva after a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling allowed Wisconsin businesses to reopen.
SCOTT WILLIAMS, LAKE GENEVA REGIONAL NEWS
Madison, Wisconsin
Members of the UW-Madison marching band wear face coverings and play instruments with bell covers during a limited-capacity practice session on the campus on Aug. 27, 2020.
JOHN HART, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Madison, Wisconsin
UW-Madison graduates, from left, Jacob Tottleben, of St. Louis, Lindsey Fischer, of La Crosse, and Olivia Gonzalez, of Milwaukee, celebrate wiith champagne after their spring commencement ceremony was moved online on May 9, 2020.
AMBER ARNOLD, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Madison, Wisconsin
In hindsight, the marquee over the Orpheum Theater in Downtown Madison, Wisconsin, seen here on March 23, 2020, was overly optimistic. Closures of theaters, restaurants, bars and other businesses would stretch well beyond March.
STEVE APPS, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin
Tracy Twigg, a poll worker, opens a stack of absentee ballots to be tabulated at the Pleasant Prairie Village Hall on Monday, April 13, 2020.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Racine, Wisconsin
Jordan Mogren arrived to Park High School's drive-up graduation ceremony in Racine, Wisconsin, on July 9 through the sun roof and received a kiss from his mother receiving his diploma.
LAUREN HENNING, RACINE JOURNAL TIMES
Racine, Wisconsin
Summer Davis wears a face shield while standing behind the bar at The Maple Table, a popular restaurant in Racine, Wisconsin, on May 26, 2020, the first day restaurants in the city could reopen following ordered closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ADAM ROGAN, THE JOURNAL TIMES
Williams Bay, Wisconsin
For students who cannot visit the library because of the coronavirus, library staffers Laura Lombardo, left, and Emily Sanders, greet second-graders from Williams Bay Elementary School via a laptop computer camera at Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay, Wisconsin, in September 2020.
SCOTT WILLIAMS, LAKE GENEVA REGIONAL NEWS
Horicon, Wisconsin
From left, Riley Peterman and Gianna Begg hold handmade signs showing support for the teachers of Horicon, Wisconsin. Faculty and staff paraded through Burnett, Iron Ridge and Horicon on May 1, 2020, honking and waving to district students and families along the way. Schools were mandated to close this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
KELLY SIMON, DAILY CITIZEN
Fountain Prairie, Wisconsin
Gail Schneider maintains a safe distance while photographing the Beaver family April 2, 2020, at their brand new house in the town of Fountain Prairie, Wisconsin. Schneider joins photographers across the nation in the "Front Porch Project," which tells the story of home life in the time of COVID-19.
KELLY SIMON, DAILY CITIZEN
Cambria, Wisconsin
Jordon Anderson of the Wisconsin National Guard waits to bag a sample Oct. 23, 2020, as Wyatt Anderson works next to him during the first biweekly COVID-19 free community testing event at the Cambria Fire Department in Cambria, Wisconsin.
SUSAN ENDRES, DAILY REGISTER
Portage, Wisconsin
Aidan Black gives an "air high-five" to Principal Joshua Sween on June 5, 2020, during Portage High School's socially-distanced, drive-by graduation ceremony. Students along with their families in vehicles were escorted down School Road by Portage and Columbia County first responders and then walked across the stage with their diplomas and finished up with an "air high-five" with Sween. "We wanted them to have some closure," Sween said of the pandemic-adjusted ceremony that also gave the families a chance to take pictures with graduates in front of the high school.
NOAH VERNAU, DAILY REGISTER
Barboo, Wisconsin
John Handlen, vice president of operations for Madison-based Biodome Protection, uses an electrostatic sprayer to apply an antimicrobial surface protectant to the chairs on Sept. 29, 2020, at Al. Ringling Theatre in Baraboo.
SUSAN ENDRES, NEWS REPUBLIC
