ADRC to host free community program on brain health

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center will host a free online community educational program on how to keep your mind active, engaged and healthy.

The brain ages, right along with the rest of the body. Participants will learn how to maintain the brain and reduce risk of cognitive decline through thoughtful lifestyle choices.

The program will be held on Tuesday, June 23, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Registration is required. Once registered, you will receive connection instructions.

For more information, call the ADRC at 262-605-6646.

