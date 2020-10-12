Advanced Pain Management settles case

Just days after it announced significant layoffs at its statewide facilities, Advanced Pain Management, which has locations in both Pleasant Prairie and Mount Pleasant, settled a lawsuit brought by the federal government.

Matthew D. Krueger, United States attorney for the Wisconsin Eastern District, said in a press release, stated that APM agreed to pay $1 million to settle claims that the company violated the False Claims Act by paying kickbacks and by performing medically unnecessary lab tests.

The release states that APM is a collection of companies that includes Advanced Pain Management Holdings, along with subsidiaries APM Wisconsin MSO, APM LLC and APM SC.

The case against APM claimed it improperly gifted shares of incentive stock to non-employee physicians, who performed pain management procedures at Advanced Pain Management Holdings ambulatory surgical centers. The incentive stock was to be redeemed upon the sale of APMH and was dependent on profitability, which was largely determined by referrals from non-employee physicians.