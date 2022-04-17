Adventures in Lifelong Learning to host clean water lecture

Adventures in Lifelong Learning will host a free local lecture on the Kenosha Water Utility's efforts to deliver clean water on Monday, April 25.
Curt Czarnecki, general manager of Kenosha Water Utility, will speak on “Delivering Your (Clean!) Water.”
He will discuss the Water Production Plant (treatment process, regulations, and operations); the Water Distribution Network (water mains, fire hydrants, valves, water services and pressure zones); and auxiliary structures (ground storage tanks, elevated water towers, booster stations).
After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a degree in civil engineering, Czarnecki worked as a consultant for a private engineering firm with an emphasis in the fields of water, wastewater and stormwater management. He has been employed by the Kenosha Water Utility for 13 years, working in various departments until assuming his present position.
Lectures will continue to be virtually online on Mondays at 2 p.m. until further notice using the Zoom online platform. The lectures will continue to be announced via email the week before and then the morning of with details on the talk, AND with the LINK and instructions for accessing them.
The lecture may be moved to in person. If so, it will noted on the ALL website.
ALL is an active senior citizen group with a wide variety of education-oriented activities. Learn more about ALL classes, lectures, day trips and focus groups and how to become a member at the ALL website:
www.uwp.edu/connect/friends/all.
