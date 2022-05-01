Adventures in Lifelong Learning to host free presentation on cybersecurity on Monday

Adventures in Lifelong Learning will host a free virtual community presentation on cybersecurity on Monday.

Phillip Wagner of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside will present "Trust No One: Cybersecurity 2022." It can be viewed at www.uwp.edu/connect/friends/all_lectures.cfm.

His discussion will range on why so few people and organizations are trustworthy, including: common scams, social engineering, playing games and hiding who is really behind content that shows up in social media feeds, and even outright cyber-warfare as demonstrated by state-sanctioned hackers past and present.

Wagner has Bachelors and Masters degrees in Criminal Justice, with a PhD in Criminology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. His research interests include cybercrime, cyber-vigilantism, and the intersection of media and crime. He is currently an assistant professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at UW-Parkside.

Adventures in Lifelong Learning is an active senior citizen group which hosts a variety of education-oriented activities. Learn more about its classes, lectures, day trips and focus groups and how to become a member at https://www.uwp.edu/connect/friends/all.cfm.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0