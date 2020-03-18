Advice from medical experts: Don't get tested for COVID-19 unless you are high risk

MADISON — During a livestreamed 75-minute press conference Tuesday with Gov. Tony Evers and state medical officials, medical officials advised the public to not seek out getting tested for COVID-19 unless you are considered "high risk."

Those who are considered high-risk include the elderly, those who are immunocompromised and those with respiratory illnesses, and thus are at a higher risk of death and other serious complications if they contract COVID-19.

For people who fall into those categories, their chances of death are considerably higher due to COVID-19, as compared to the rest of the population.

The State Laboratory of Hygiene can only handle a maximum of 400 tests per day, quadruple its prior max, although private hospitals are starting to perform testing, Dr. Allen Bateman, of the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, said.

More than 1,500 people have been tested so far, with 108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

"We know there is some frustration with testing issues nationwide," Bateman said. "I do want to assure you that everyone at the state lab is working long hours every day ... to do the best we can to serve the State of Wisconsin."