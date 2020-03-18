Advice from medical experts: Don't get tested for COVID-19 unless you are high risk

MADISON — During a livestreamed 75-minute press conference Tuesday with Gov. Tony Evers and state medical officials, medical officials advised the public to not seek out getting tested for COVID-19 unless you are considered "high risk."
Those who are considered high-risk include the elderly, those who are immunocompromised and those with respiratory illnesses, and thus are at a higher risk of death and other serious complications if they contract COVID-19.
For people who fall into those categories, their chances of death are considerably higher due to COVID-19, as compared to the rest of the population.
The State Laboratory of Hygiene can only handle a maximum of 400 tests per day, quadruple its prior max, although private hospitals are starting to perform testing, Dr. Allen Bateman, of the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, said.
More than 1,500 people have been tested so far, with 108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
"We know there is some frustration with testing issues nationwide," Bateman said. "I do want to assure you that everyone at the state lab is working long hours every day ... to do the best we can to serve the State of Wisconsin."
Due to the limited capabilities of both medical clinics and testing facilities, medical officials urged the public to self-quarantine and to call their personal physician before getting tested to prevent medical facilities from being overwhelmed — like what has occurred in Italy.
"If your symptoms are mild and you don't have medical complications ... that put you in a high-risk category, you don't necessarily need a test," Ryan Westergaard, an infectious disease expert with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said. "That's our recommendation for both patients and providers right now."