Advocacy group's special assembly returning to discuss, act on pressing social justice issues

Personal concerns welcome

Those who attend will have an opportunity to make a 3-minute presentation on an issue of concern they believe should be addressed by CUSH in the form of a task force. Caucusing will take place to decide on top issues with related task force selection and action planning to follow.

In addition, the organization’s existing core tasks forces, which center on immigration, transportation and racial equity, also remain intact and members and participants may also wish to join them, she said. Hawkins said the organization is especially looking to broaden membership of the racial equity task force.

Until earlier this year, CUSH had been operating without an organizer, the pandemic dampening mobilization efforts as member congregations observed COVID-19 protocols that restricted gatherings. The upcoming assembly (the last one was held in January of 2020) serves to signal the organization’s re-emergence.

“So this is kind of an exciting regrouping, re-energizing time,” she said.

Hawkins said she has already heard from people who have expressed interest in presenting on voter engagement as a task force, an issue that has been at the forefront of social justice advocacy groups statewide.