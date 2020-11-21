Advocate Aurora Health Center opens in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The final section of the Aurora Health Center Pleasant Prairie is completed and is fully open for same-day surgery and other medical services.
The center completes a healthcare complex that offers a wide range of medical and surgical services. Located just west of I-94 at the northwest corner of Highway 165 and 120th Avenue, the 100,000-square-foot same-day surgery center opened Nov. 4. It offers new and expanded health care services for adults and children.
The center has eight operating rooms and offers orthopedic, urology, podiatry, ophthalmology, ear-nose-throat, gynecology, plastic and reconstructive, breast and general surgery services. It complements the 100,000-square foot medical office building that opened in June.
The expansion creates a state-of-the art healthcare center with new safety measures in place.
“Completing this project is a big step in expanding access to a variety of services for the growing number of residents and employers in this region,” said Lisa Just, president, Advocate Aurora Health in Kenosha and South Wisconsin patient service area. “We’re here to support this communit6y and this final phase of opening achieves our goal of bringing safe, best-in-class care close to home.”
The health center is a central location for Aurora’s Children Health services including newly expanded pediatric and specialist offerings. Parents can see a pediatrician and receive needed primary and special care in the same location.
The new health center also is home to Aurora Sports Health, Men’s Health Center and Breast Imaging Center and will have onsite pharmacy services, lab and a café.
Waiting rooms bypassed
The expanded center features a collaborative care model that allows self-rooming check-in with patients bypassing the waiting room and going directly to their assigned private room. The new self-rooming check-in decreases patient exposure to illness, while increasing privacy.
Other safety measures include:
Virtual check-in through the Advocate Aurora LiveWell app.
Patients undergo COVID-19 screening before entering.
A mask requirement
Newly designed waiting areas and staggered appointment times that reduces traffic, minimizes contact and creates safe places.
