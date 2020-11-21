Advocate Aurora Health Center opens in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The final section of the Aurora Health Center Pleasant Prairie is completed and is fully open for same-day surgery and other medical services.

The center completes a healthcare complex that offers a wide range of medical and surgical services. Located just west of I-94 at the northwest corner of Highway 165 and 120th Avenue, the 100,000-square-foot same-day surgery center opened Nov. 4. It offers new and expanded health care services for adults and children.

The center has eight operating rooms and offers orthopedic, urology, podiatry, ophthalmology, ear-nose-throat, gynecology, plastic and reconstructive, breast and general surgery services. It complements the 100,000-square foot medical office building that opened in June.

The expansion creates a state-of-the art healthcare center with new safety measures in place.

“Completing this project is a big step in expanding access to a variety of services for the growing number of residents and employers in this region,” said Lisa Just, president, Advocate Aurora Health in Kenosha and South Wisconsin patient service area. “We’re here to support this communit6y and this final phase of opening achieves our goal of bringing safe, best-in-class care close to home.”