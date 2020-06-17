Advocate Aurora health explores partnership with Beaumont Health

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Advocate Aurora Health and Beaumont Health of Michigan are exploring a potential partnership.

Following approval last week by the Boards of Directors, on Wednesday both organizations signed a non-binding letter of intent that paves the way to deeper discussions to create a leading health care system that would span across Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois.

“We are excited to explore this option with an organization as highly regarded as Advocate Aurora Health known for their track record in health outcomes, population health and consumer experience,” said John Fox, president and chief executive officer, Beaumont Health. “The potential opportunity to leverage the strength and scale of a regional organization while maintaining a local focus and strong presence in Michigan as a leader and major employer is important to us.”

Executive leadership from both organizations say that while talks are in early stages, the partnership under exploration would allow both not-for-profit health providers to strengthen and align their purposes of serving the needs of individuals, families and communities throughout the Upper Midwest.