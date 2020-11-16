Advocate Aurora official: Second COVID vaccine a positive development

While that news certainly is encouraging, Citronberg also issued a bit of a warning for when those two vaccines — and potentially several others that may hit the market — become available.

"The most important thing to remember is that vaccines are useless unless people are willing to get immunized," he said. "The vaccines themselves don't do anything, so we at Advocate Aurora will be doing a big push to recommend these vaccines for our team members, our patients at risk and our community.

"That's the way to end a pandemic."

While it likely will take several months and it won't be until late 2021 when the general public will have access to a vaccine, Citronberg said there is optimism for the future.

And that's what everyone needs to keep in mind, he said, that this isn't over just yet.

"The way that I look at this vaccine news, is the next two to three months are going to be very difficult, no matter what," he said. "But there clearly is light at the end of the tunnel. That light is the vaccine news.