Advocate Aurora official: Second COVID vaccine a positive development

News that a second vaccine to potentially combat COVID-19 received plenty of reaction around the nation Monday.
And from the Advocate Aurora Health Care perspective, the announcement is a welcomed positive in the light of so much negative surrounding the ongoing pandemic.
Three Aurora medical professionals briefed statewide media in both Wisconsin and Illinois for about an hour during a Zoom press conference Monday morning, and the topic of the newest experimental vaccine currently in production by biotech company Moderna Inc., dominated much of the discussion.
Aurora serves Kenosha patients at its medical center, 10400 75th St. It also operates Aurora Burlington Medical Center, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn and numerous clinics in the area.
Cambridge, Mass., based Moderna announced Monday that its vaccine had a 94.5% success rate during a clinical study that included 30,000 volunteers. News surrounding that vaccine comes on the heels of a statement by Pfizer last week that its vaccine had a 90% success rate in its trials.
"That (success rate) is phenomenal," said Dr. Robert Citronberg, Aurora's executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention. "That's even better than what Pfizer reported last week. Both of these companies really hit it out of the park."
While that news certainly is encouraging, Citronberg also issued a bit of a warning for when those two vaccines — and potentially several others that may hit the market — become available.
"The most important thing to remember is that vaccines are useless unless people are willing to get immunized," he said. "The vaccines themselves don't do anything, so we at Advocate Aurora will be doing a big push to recommend these vaccines for our team members, our patients at risk and our community.
"That's the way to end a pandemic."
While it likely will take several months and it won't be until late 2021 when the general public will have access to a vaccine, Citronberg said there is optimism for the future.
And that's what everyone needs to keep in mind, he said, that this isn't over just yet.
"The way that I look at this vaccine news, is the next two to three months are going to be very difficult, no matter what," he said. "But there clearly is light at the end of the tunnel. That light is the vaccine news.
"It is very likely that, by this time next year, we will be looking at COVID-19, at least the pandemic, in the rearview mirror, and that is just fantastic news. But the next two to three months are going to be very difficult, with lots of hospitalizations, lots of deaths, unfortunately. We just have to make one more big push to get through it."
There is some concern, Citronberg said, that people will lower their guard because the potential for a vaccine in the near future now appears likely.
But that doesn't mean life is ready to get back to normal.
"The first thing people do when they see about a vaccine, is they want to book a trip somewhere, they want to go on a cruise, they want to go back to restaurants," he said. "Yes, it's absolutely a concern. We're preaching patience and stressing that there's a very bright light at the end of the tunnel, but we're still in the tunnel."
Stark differences
While both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are made using a new mRNA technology, there are some notable differences between the two, according to information released Monday.
The estimated early success rate far exceeds that of the flu vaccine, Citronberg said.
"The efficacy of (the flu vaccine) ranged from between 40 and 60 percent," he said. "Over 90 percent is fantastic."
In the Moderna study, participants had to exhibit at least two symptoms and have tested positive for COVID-19 to be included, while the Pfizer study had required one symptom. Moderna administered the second dose after 14 days, while Pfizer gave the second one after seven.
The storage requirements between the two also differ. Moderna said it's vaccine can be safely stored in freezers at about 25 degrees Fahrenheit. The Pfizer vaccine requires specialized ultracold freezers that are capable of cooling at minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit.
Pfizer's local connection
Late last week, Pfizer announced that it will utilize a facility in the Village of Pleasant Prairie as one of its two distribution sites when it's ready to roll out its vaccine. The majority of its doses will be housed at Pfizer's main site in Kalamazoo, Mich.
"(The Pfizer vaccine) has presented logistical challenges, not only in our health care system, but everywhere, to maintain the cold (needed) to preserve the vaccine," Citronberg said. "... I think for that reason, that (Moderna) vaccine may become more favorable or favored by health care systems and pharmacies because the logistics will be much easier."
Citronberg said he doesn't expect the companies involved with the vaccine to end at two, and suggested that by sometime in 2021, there may be multiple options available.
"We could have five, six, seven vaccines available, which will really help us to cover the population," he said.
Citronberg said a steering committee has been formed to try and determine who will get the first doses. It's likely those will go to health care workers, elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
Advocate Aurora and other health care providers continue to wait for more federal guidance on that topic, he said.
"We'll be ready to go when the vaccines are available," Citronberg said. "But the specifics of the distribution and the prioritization have yet to be established."
