Advocates make case for new victims' rights amendment before Wisconsinites vote on April 7

This kind of change can encourage victims, particularly those of violent and heinous crimes like attempted homicide and sexual assault, to come forward knowing they will be listened to and respected, said state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, who spoke at Monday’s event. Wanggaard represents the 21st Senate District, which includes Burlington and portions of Kenosha County.

“There’s a lot of people who have stuffed down all that (trauma), victims who have never come forward,” Wanggaard said.

Lynn U., who was the victim of an attempted murder and sexual assault in Milwaukee in June 2017, pointed out that the man who stalked and attacked her got access to all of the police records for free.

Lynn U. — who has since changed her name and asked to be referred to with her previous first name and last initial in this story — would have had to pay for them.

That’s just one of the ways Lynn U. and other advocates say the law can sometimes favor suspects over victims.