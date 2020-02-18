Advocates make case for new victims' rights amendment before Wisconsinites vote on April 7

BURLINGTON — In 1993, Wisconsin became the first state to put victims’ rights into its constitution. Those rights could be further protected if voters approve a constitutional amendment on April 7.
The goal is to make it so victims of crimes have rights equal to those guaranteed to suspects.
The proposed constitutional amendment is part of a nationwide effort known as Marsy’s Law. Similar amendments and laws have been approved in more than 10 other states.
During an event Monday at The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine in Burlington, Amanda Roddy, a field organizer for Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, pointed out that many (if not most) Americans can rattle off the Miranda warning from memory, listing criminal suspects’ rights, such as the right to an attorney and that “anything you say can and will be used against you.”
But victims’ rights are not nearly as well known, partially because they are not so explicitly protected.
Roddy and other advocates want it to become “part of our culture, our norm” to hold the rights of survivors of crime as equal to the rights of suspects. That’s why Roddy thinks it is important for Wisconsin voters to vote in favor of the constitutional amendment on April 7.
Impact on survivors
This kind of change can encourage victims, particularly those of violent and heinous crimes like attempted homicide and sexual assault, to come forward knowing they will be listened to and respected, said state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, who spoke at Monday’s event. Wanggaard represents the 21st Senate District, which includes Burlington and portions of Kenosha County.
“There’s a lot of people who have stuffed down all that (trauma), victims who have never come forward,” Wanggaard said.
Lynn U., who was the victim of an attempted murder and sexual assault in Milwaukee in June 2017, pointed out that the man who stalked and attacked her got access to all of the police records for free.
Lynn U. — who has since changed her name and asked to be referred to with her previous first name and last initial in this story — would have had to pay for them.
That’s just one of the ways Lynn U. and other advocates say the law can sometimes favor suspects over victims.
The proposed Wisconsin amendment doesn’t make any mention of access to additional court records. But it does guarantee other rights, such as allowing victims to participate in nearly every step of the court process — from plea hearings to parole hearings to possible pardons — rather than only being able to make a statement to the court at disposition, as is guaranteed under the current Wisconsin Constitution.
Before Wisconsin’s first victims’ rights amendment was approved in 1993, Wanggaard said that it was common for victims to only talk to law enforcement when the crime was reported, maybe talk with a district attorney, and then not again until an eventual court trial.
“They were not really part of the process,” said Wanggaard, who was a Racine police officer at the time. “It’s about being able to have victims have closure.”
The 1993 amendment was approved with 84.1% of the vote.
The Marsy’s Law-inspired amendment “allows them (victims) to be a participant in the process,” said Wanggaard, who has been a supporter of Marsy’s Law since it was first proposed in Wisconsin more than three years ago.
The amendment’s prospects
Some have argued that Marsy’s Law goes too far.
In 2018, Jeanne Hruska, political director for the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, wrote that “the notion that victims’ rights can be equated to the rights of the accused is a fallacy. ...”
“The U.S. Constitution and all 50 state constitutions guarantee defendants’ rights because they are rights against the state, not because they are valued more by society than victims’ rights.
“Defendants’ rights only apply when the state is attempting to deprive the accused — not the victim — of life, liberty or property. They serve as essential checks against government abuse, preventing the government from arresting and imprisoning anyone, for any reason, at any time.”
Still, Wisconsin’s legislators support it by and large. Each of the four times it went before legislators in 2017 and 2019 (required steps before an amendment could be put before voters), it received more than 80% approval.
There are also more than six pages of names of supporters of the amendment on EqualRightsForWI.org, a website paid for by Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin.
Even if the amendment is approved, there’s no guarantee it will be put into effect immediately. A group of Wisconsin attorneys previously tried to block the referendum, claiming that the language going before voters was too vague. But their lawsuit was halted by a Dane County judge earlier this year.
Roddy pointed out that a full copy of the amendment will be made available at every polling place on April 7.
Regardless, there’s a chance the attempted block could return in a different form if voters approve the amendment.
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FEST GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FEST GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FEST GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FEST GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FEST GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
Martha Shaw - GUEST CONDUCTOR
Martha Shaw - GUEST CONDUCTOR
Martha Shaw - GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FEST
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Feb. 14 and Feb. 16, 2020.