Aerial images of Uptown damage

Federal agents from the ATF have been working with Kenosha Police and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department since Tuesday investigating the arson fires that destroyed buildings in Uptown and the surrounding neighborhood during the civil unrest.
According to the ATF, more than 20 businesses and 12 government-owned vehicles were set ablaze between Monday and Tuesday.
Here are scenes from above taken Friday by journalist Sean Krajacic. The fires were set a night after Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer.
