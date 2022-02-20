Afghan evacuees settle into Kenosha with help from local faith communities

Extending a helping hand.

This is what faith communities in Kenosha are doing as they help Afghan refugees settle into new American homes.

On Tuesday a family of eight moved into a home by a resettlement team from Bradford Unitarian Universalist, Beth Hillel Temple and Milburn United Church of Christ in Lindenhurst, Illinois.

This week, two more adults will be assisted with housing through a resettlement team headed by St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.

The Afghans are some the thousands evacuated from their homeland by U.S. forces and its coalition partners after the Taliban took control of the capital on Aug. 14 of last year.

According to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security, “to date, more than 74,400 Afghan evacuees have joined new communities across the country. These resettlement efforts are led by the Department of State in close coordination with more than 290 local resettlement affiliates.”

Under Operation Allies Welcome, the refugees have been housed at military installations across the country to acclimate to the U.S. before being relocated to permanent homes.

Kenosha’s team effort

Inspired to help, late last fall members of Kenosha’s faith communities began forming Afghan Resettlement teams.

One group is comprised of 23 volunteers from Bradford UU/Beth Hillel Temple Resettlement Team along with members of the Milburn United Church of Christ who live in Kenosha.

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, formed another team co-chaired by Jenny McCombe and Amy Parrish. That team has grown to include church and community members, members of an Episcopal church in Dousman and a family from the Albanian American Islamic Center, Kenosha.

St. Matthew’s also organized a housing team with Congregations United to Save Humanity members, McCombe said.

To facilitate the logistics of assisting families in need, the resettlement teams turned to Lutheran Social Services, one of six refugee resettlement agencies in Wisconsin.

“It all starts at the federal level. The State Department works with resettlement agencies all over the country,” said Jennifer Burns, resettlement team leader for Bradford UU. “These agencies then put out a call for co-sponsorship teams.”

“Bradford and Beth Hillel heard about it when LSS put out the call which was picked up by the Wisconsin Council of Church and Congregations United to Serve Humanity,” Burns said.

“Beth Hillel was on the ground level as soon as we heard (the Afghans) might be resettled in the Kenosha-Racine area,” said Rabbi Dena Feingold.

Under the guidance of LSS, each team was instructed on what was needed to resettle and support Afghan refugee families.

Each local resettlement team was required to raise a minimum of $6,000 to support their family. “There is also a one-time allocation payment from the federal government,” Burns said.

“Co-sponsors take the role of supporting the family for its first six months in a community,” she said.

Volunteers filled out background checks and with a check of driving records for those to whom driving duties would also apply, said Burns.

The next step for both groups was to begin fund raising, look for housing and begin collecting furniture and other goods needed to completely outfit the homes.

Beth Hillel raised funds and acquired items for the bedrooms which had been the temple’s assigned set-up area, Feingold said.

“Twelve volunteers signed on to help the family prepare meals and find groceries,” Feingold said.

The best laid plans

The original plan was for each of the Kenosha resettlement teams to resettle a family. “It’s deliberate that local communities support two families at the same time so they can support one another,” Burns said.

As of last Monday morning the Bradford/Hillel group was on track to get a family of six with the St. Matthew’s team getting theirs soon after.

A barrage of last-minute changes resulted in a major shift to the plans of both groups, however.

Late Monday, Bradford UU’s team learned that their family had been moved to a team in Racine and that they would be getting the eight-person family being resettled by St. Matthew’s team.

By Tuesday afternoon, the Bradford UU/Beth Hillel team had helped settle in a family of eight, six of whom are children under the age of 11.

“The generosity of our congregations and the commitment of our team members allowed us to pivot to serving a larger family than anticipated with 24 hours notice’” Burns said.

The St. Matthew’s team was assigned two adult males who, according to McCombe, will be arriving next week.

Because the team had already raised enough money for “two households” it will also be receiving a family in coming weeks. “There is a second wave coming,” she said.

Volunteers step up

Using a case plan created by Lutheran Social Services, resettle team members carry out a variety of jobs to assist the new arrivals.

Volunteers will be taking family members shopping for groceries, to medical appointments, ESL classes and practice English with them. Some will help them access halal foods, foods permitted by Islamic law.

“We’re there to be their community guides,” Burns said. “We’ll help them learn the bus system and facilitate getting their kids enrolled in school.”

Businesses have also stepped in including the Otto Nelson local moving company and donations from a Milwaukee furniture store.

For reasons of security, none of the names of the family members nor the addresses of their new homes can be made public.

According to Tim Muma, spokesperson for LSS, the Milwaukee-based agency has helped resettle about 180 Afghan families in five Wisconsin cities to date.

