After 100 years and three generations, the Chase family serves its last shift with the KPD

For the first time in exactly a century, the Kenosha Police Department will be Chase free.

Officer Paul Chase retires today, 100 years to the day from the time his grandfather Walter Chase joined the department. In between, Paul’s father Robert became a Kenosha Police officer as well, serving with the department from 1959 to 1997. Walter and Robert’s years on the department overlapped for three years until Walter’s retirement in 1962.

Paul Chase, 58, joined the department in 1992, getting to spend five years working with his father before he retired. “It was nice. We would meet for a talk, sometimes be out on calls together,” Chase said.

“No, in high school I wanted to be a lawyer,” Chase said when asked if he always wanted to become the next generation of Kenosha cop in the family. “When I got to college it wasn’t really for me. So I started doing odd jobs — siding, flooring, bartending. Then I saw that the State Patrol was hiring and I told my dad I was going to apply for that.”

He said his father discouraged him from becoming a police officer, but said if he wanted to join law enforcement he might as well do it in Kenosha. “So I applied here and I got hired in ‘92,” Chase said