After 100 years and three generations, the Chase family serves its last shift with the KPD

For the first time in exactly a century, the Kenosha Police Department will be Chase free.
Officer Paul Chase retires today, 100 years to the day from the time his grandfather Walter Chase joined the department. In between, Paul’s father Robert became a Kenosha Police officer as well, serving with the department from 1959 to 1997. Walter and Robert’s years on the department overlapped for three years until Walter’s retirement in 1962.
Paul Chase, 58, joined the department in 1992, getting to spend five years working with his father before he retired. “It was nice. We would meet for a talk, sometimes be out on calls together,” Chase said.
“No, in high school I wanted to be a lawyer,” Chase said when asked if he always wanted to become the next generation of Kenosha cop in the family. “When I got to college it wasn’t really for me. So I started doing odd jobs — siding, flooring, bartending. Then I saw that the State Patrol was hiring and I told my dad I was going to apply for that.”
He said his father discouraged him from becoming a police officer, but said if he wanted to join law enforcement he might as well do it in Kenosha. “So I applied here and I got hired in ‘92,” Chase said
Chase spent his entire career on patrol, saying he enjoyed being on the road and had little interest in moving into different roles with the department. “I never really had a desire to be at a desk,” he said.
Changes in technology
Since he started his career, Chase said there have been big changes in technology — he remembers driving a boxy Chevrolet Caprice squad car with a bench seat and rarely used seat belts. Call information was jotted into a notebook and the only technology in the squad was a radio to talk to dispatchers.
As for the job itself — handling calls and people in stressful situations — that hasn’t changed much. “The types of calls really haven’t changed over the years,” he said.
He said the most significant changes in the department are more philosophical. “The amount of training we get now is a lot better,” he said. And critically, he said, the attitude that used to be prevalent in policing, that officers should just deal with the stress of the job by “putting on their big boy pants and getting over it” has been replaced with a more supportive attitude that provides help for people who need it. “The peer support system is fantastic,” he said.
Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen said when he joined the department Robert Chase was still working. “I would describe him as very fatherly, a very good mentor for other officers,” Larsen said of Robert Chase. “He was pretty much by the book, you knew where you stood.”
He described Chase as reserved, and as someone who was a “very classic police officer.”
“One of the interesting things about it is that I’m sure Paul grew up hearing stories from his father and grandfather, and just thinking about the differences in the job and the city over 100 years,” Larsen said. “When his father was in the department I’m sure the city didn’t extend west of 38th Avenue. It was probably far more walking beats than driving beats.”
End of the line
Paul Chase said he considered retirement several years ago, then looked up his grandfather’s hire date with the city. “I saw my grandpa got hired on Oct. 15 and I thought that’s a good day to call it quits.”
He worked his last shift on Wednesday, but his official last day is today, Friday, Oct. 15, 100 years to the day from when his grandfather joined the department. With Chase’s retirement the chain will break — he said none of his own four children have an interest in law enforcement.
On his last day, Chase turned in his gear to his supervisor. He said he isn’t quite sure what he’ll do in retirement besides get a much needed rest. His plan was to just leave the job with little fanfare.
“I’m just going to sneak out the back door,” he said.