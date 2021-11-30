After 26 years of service, Ronald Frederick won't seek re-election to Kenosha County Board

After a combined 26 years as a Kenosha County Board supervisor — over several decades and across two districts — Ronald J. Frederick, 89, has announced he will not seek re-election in the spring.

Frederick, a lifelong resident of Kenosha, submitted his non-candidacy papers Monday. He has served District 11, which includes portions of the Roosevelt and Forest Park neighborhoods on the near west side of Kenosha, since 2010. He also served as supervisor of District 9 from 1972 to 1986, during which time he was the County Board chairman from 1980-82. He also served as county treasurer from 1986 to 1992.

“I haven’t missed a County Board meeting in 12 years,” Frederick said. “Not one. It’s your responsibility.”

In a typical year, that would be roughly 24 County Board meetings and 12 committee meetings. That load doubled this term.

“I’m going to be 90 years old next year and it’s getting to the point I’m running out of gas,” Frederick said. “It’s a lot of work and I enjoy it. But, people should know, if you’re not going to commit, you shouldn’t run.”

Several potential challengers have emerged in other supervisory districts after two contentious years that often times filled the gallery with angry constituents despite an ongoing pandemic. However, as of the day Frederick submitted the non-candidacy paperwork, none of them were from District 11.

Frederick said the idea he could face a challenger and have to campaign did not play a role in his decision.

“I’m not tired of it,” Frederick said. “I’m just tired.”

Walking encyclopedia

Frederick is known for his wealth of knowledge about Kenosha County and for being a tell-it-like-I-see-it-voice on the County Board.

“Ron is a friend and a mentor of mine in politics,” County Executive Jim Kreuser said. “He has always stood for what was in the best interest for our community, which is a trait that is getting rarer and rarer these days. He will be missed on the County Board as a bellwether of history and common sense.”

County Clerk Regi Bachochin said Frederick is a champion of both county employees and taxpayers and that she “always enjoyed his straight forward say-it-as-it-is attitude.”

“I have had the honor to work with Supervisor Frederick for the past 11 years,” Bachochin said, adding Frederick helped bring about positive changes. “He has been an advocate for county employees. He’s had ideas and has made decisions that help the entire county, not just those in his district.”

Deep community ties

Frederick, is a true Kenoshan, born in a house his grandfather built on 10th Avenue and employed at American Brass from 1950 to 1982. He is steeped in the labor community, having held various positions with the Steelworkers Union Local 9322 from 1956 to 1976, as president (during a historic labor strike), vice-president, chief steward and on its executive board. He also served as president of the Kenosha AFL-CIO Council from 1962 to 1972 and from 2003 to 2013.

But, his community involvement and career life extends beyond that. He also served on the Gateway Technical College Board for 19 years (1983-87; 1993-99; 2006-09 and 2014-2020); worked as the local secretary for state Sen. John Maurer from 1982 to 1985; and served as the executive director of senior community services of southeastern Wisconsin from 1996-2007.

Frederick has been a member of the Southeast Wisconsin Workforce Development Board since 2001; a member of the Kenosha County Workforce Development Board since 2003; served as a member of the City of Kenosha Police and Fire Commission (2008-2013); and is retired from the U.S. Air Force (1952-65) and the Air Force Reserves (1956-60).

Decries partisanship

Frederick said he is disappointed in other supervisors who do not show up at meetings at which critical votes are expected to be taken and that the board at times has become political.

“It has gotten partisan,” Frederick said. “It shouldn’t be that way. I just try to do the right thing, that’s all.”

He said he has been criticized over the years and has endured personal attacks - most recently during the supervisory redistricting process as a member of the redistricting committee.

“I just try to respect everybody,” he said. “Not everyone’s opinion should be the same. Sometimes you have to take a stance people don’t like.”

And, sometimes, you have to change your mind, he said. For example, he initially against adding an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion position. But, after hearing more compelling information, changed his final vote and supported the new staff member.

Frederick said he “is not going to disappear.” He said his love for Kenosha, its history and its residents, won’t end with his service to the County Board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0