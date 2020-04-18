After 32 years together, a final goodbye over the telephone

Told him it was time

The doctor treating her had told Tom over the phone that there was no hope that Pat would recover, and told him it was time to take her off the ventilator.

“He says ‘Tom, I don’t think she can make it.’ And I said ‘Can you just wait a couple more days, maybe there’s a small chance?’ He said there could be a small chance,” Tom said. But after two days doctors told him it was time. “And I don’t want her to keep suffering. Why keep it on when there’s a 100 percent chance she won’t get better?”

At the hospital, staff took Pat off the ventilator. She was alone. None of her family — her two children, her two step-children, her grandchildren, her nieces and nephews — could be with her. And they could not be with Tom, who was still quarantined alone in his apartment.

A nurse held a phone up to Pat’s ear. “That was the saddest part of everything,” Tom said. “They say that your hearing goes last. So luckily they held the phone up for her.