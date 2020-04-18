After 32 years together, a final goodbye over the telephone

Tom and Pat Keating had a meet-cute romance.
They had both been married in the past and each had children from their first marriages, their kids attending the same Kenosha schools. After they were both single, Pat lived in the same apartment building as one of Tom’s daughters.
“She asked my older daughter Kimmie, why don’t you tell your dad to ask me out?” Tom remembers. Their first date was to a Kenosha Twins game. “I knew she liked me because she was laughing like crazy,” he said. The next day, Pat took the day off work so they could go out again. “We went out to Silver Lake.”
On April 11, after 32 years of marriage — Pat quarantined in the hospital, Tom quarantined at home — they said goodbye for the last time over the phone.
“That was the hardest part,” Tom said.
Patricia Ann Keating, 74, had been diagnosed with COVID-19, and had been in the hospital at Froedtert South’s downtown hospital for two weeks, most of that time on a ventilator.
Tom Keating, 82, also tested positive for COVID, although he had no symptoms at all. He was in quarantine alone at the couple’s small apartment on Kenosha’s northside.
For several days, Pat was able to speak to her family by phone from the hospital. But as her condition worsened and she got weaker, and then was put on a ventilator, their only contact with her was through hospital staff by phone.
Told him it was time
The doctor treating her had told Tom over the phone that there was no hope that Pat would recover, and told him it was time to take her off the ventilator.
“He says ‘Tom, I don’t think she can make it.’ And I said ‘Can you just wait a couple more days, maybe there’s a small chance?’ He said there could be a small chance,” Tom said. But after two days doctors told him it was time. “And I don’t want her to keep suffering. Why keep it on when there’s a 100 percent chance she won’t get better?”
At the hospital, staff took Pat off the ventilator. She was alone. None of her family — her two children, her two step-children, her grandchildren, her nieces and nephews — could be with her. And they could not be with Tom, who was still quarantined alone in his apartment.
A nurse held a phone up to Pat’s ear. “That was the saddest part of everything,” Tom said. “They say that your hearing goes last. So luckily they held the phone up for her.
“I said ‘Pat, I love you so much Pat, I’ll never forget you.” He told her that her kids loved her, that he would tell them she loved them. He told her he was sorry he would never see her again. “It was so emotional. That’s when I broke down. I said I love you very much, and then I couldn’t do it any more. I had to get off. And a few minutes later she died.”
Not sure how she contracted it
Pat Keating was the second Kenosha County resident to die of COVID-19. Her family is not sure how she contracted the disease.
She grew up in Kenosha, graduated from Bradford High School, and worked until nine years ago as an accountant. Tom, who spent his career on the factory floor at American Motors, works part-time in the kitchen at Indian Trail High School.
The family is not sure how she contracted the virus. The closest contact to anyone known to have the illness was that she had shopped at a pharmacy where an employee later tested positive.
Her step-daughter Kathy Olsen said Pat got sick with flu-like symptoms in mid-March, then became increasingly ill with fever and body-aches that kept her in bed. Because of her symptoms she was able to get tested for the virus before she was hospitalized, but the test results were not yet back when her condition began to worsen.
“She was having trouble breathing,” Tom said. “On March 29 I said Pat, that’s it, you’re going to the hospital. She didn’t want to go.” But he insisted on taking her to the emergency room, and she was admitted with pneumonia. The positive result for COVID came back days later.
Separation the cruelist part
Olson said the cruelest part of the virus is that it keeps families apart when they need support most. Pat was alone and frightened in the hospital. The family is grateful that in her last days she was sedated.
Tom was alone for 14 days in his apartment dealing with fear about his wife’s condition, and then grief over her death, by himself.
“Do you know how hard it was to come and leave his dinner outside his door and then just leave him” on the day Pat died, Olson said. “It was a nightmare. You can’t imagine it.”
Last Tuesday Tom completed his quarantine and is able to be with his family again. Olson came and scrubbed every corner of his apartment. She still wears a mask and gloves inside.
The family is urging people to take the virus seriously, to avoid being in groups, and to wear masks when out in public. “Just stay inside,” Tom said.
He is, he said, an upbeat person, a person who looks at the bright side, although that seems hard now. But he loves to talk about the good times he and Pat had.
“Every single day for 32 years we laughed like crazy,” Tom said. “Sure, we had tough times. Everyone does. But what laughs.”
