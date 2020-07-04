After decades of empty storefronts, a Kenosha street is having a rebirth

After decades of being dominated by empty storefronts, 58th Street in downtown Kenosha is now lined with signs of construction.
Crews are at work on the final phases of redevelopment of the Barden’s building, a former department store on the northeast corner of 58th Street and 7th Avenue. The building is scheduled to open in late August as the new home for Public Craft Brewing Co. and for a new event space, Upper East, by Circa on Seventh operators Culinary Infusion.
Renovations are also underway on the former Kenosha News building on the southwest corner of 58th Street and 7th Avenue. The former newspaper offices and production facility will become the new downtown campus for Herzing University slated to open this fall.
Directly across the street from the Kenosha News building, a construction fence is up around the Alford Building, a long-vacant former department store now owned by the city. Zohrab Khaligian, redevelopment specialist for the city’s Department of Community Development and Inspections, said crews are working to remove asbestos and lead paint from the building to ready it to turn over to contract buyer BluePaint Development.
David Wallach, owner of BluePaint, said the company is working on plans to redevelop the Alford Building largely as a residential project, with some space for retail and a cafe, planning to submit the conceptual plans to the city this month.
And in the latest plans for the corridor, Witico Development Corporation, developer of the Barden building, is working on the purchase of the vacant former S.S. Kresge store on the northwest corner of 58th and Sixth Avenue, planning to tackle redevelopment of that building when the Barden project is complete.
Those projects join The Stella and Ballroom, which opened last year in a century-old former Elks Club building on the northwest corner of 58th and 8th Avenue, and the 5th Avenue Lofts, a new apartment building that opened several years ago on the site of a former factory at 58th and 5th Avenue.
“We’re hoping to see all of 58th Street lit up from the Stella to the lake,” said Mike Wimmer, chief operating officer of Witico.
A particular challenge
Wallach said he thinks residential projects like his planned for the Alford Building are a key to continuing to fill empty storefronts throughout the neighborhood. “Retail always follows residential. There is always that question of what you need first to have a city really thrive. What you need is people. Once you have people your retail starts filling up.”
Khaligian said 58th Street has been one of the more difficult challenges for redevelopment of Kenosha’s downtown. “It not only had the most vacancies,” he said, but the former department stores and the Elk’s Club were so large and, in most cases, in such poor condition that it was hard to attract investors.
The city encouraged the process, buying the Barden’s and Alford buildings, then working with developers on redevelopment plans before transferring ownership.
“We were really honored that the city trusted us with Barden’s,” said Wimmer, saying the project was the largest restoration Kenosha-based Witico has done.
The company worked from the beginning of the project with Matt Gearing, owner of Public, and with Kathy Meyer and Hannah Gould of Culinary Infusion on the project. Public will use the majority of the first floor and the brick-pillared basement; Culinary Infusion, the second floor.
Redesigning Barden’s
Both Gearing and the Culinary Infusion owners had looked at the building independently, each considering doing the rehab on their own before deciding it was too large a project for their companies. Working with Witico from the start meant that the building’s renovation was designed specifically for their projects.
For Public Brewing, that means there will be a two-story space that stretches from the basement into the first floor accommodating their brewing tanks, along with a kitchen, an entertainment space and a bar area. On the wide sidewalk outside, there will be seating under a canopy.
Gearing is thrilled with the work, seeing the expansion both as a way to build his brewery’s capacity and to help transform downtown. “It’s a really cool old building, and breweries are really good at redeveloping areas, good at bringing people into areas that need help.”
For Culinary Infusion’s Upper East, the second floor space is designed for weddings and banquets.
Meyer, president of Culinary Infusion, said they first looked at the space about five years ago. “We actually loved it. We loved the vibe that the upstairs was giving. Unfortunately the owner at that time wasn’t willing to negotiate,” she said. The company went on to redevelop a property in Racine instead.
Although there are other wedding venues downtown and in neighborhoods nearby, including the Stella, they believe there is enough business for all to thrive. “Competition makes everyone better,” she said.
Electric, water issues
Wimmer said the Barden project was challenging, with many of the most difficult focused on the kind of repairs the public will never notice. There was no electricity to the building, and to bring in electric service the company had to excavate a new area to make room for a transformer. An issue with the storm sewer was draining rainwater from the roof into the basement. Those two projects required the road and sidewalk torn up.
Wood frames on the original 1909 windows on the second floor had to be refinished, and an exterior brick wall repaired and tuckpointed.
“We want this building to last another 100 years,” Wimmer said.
Herzing’s new building
At the former Kenosha News building, the contractor for Herzing is transforming the former newspaper offices, newsroom and production areas into classrooms that will open this fall. Eventually the building is expected to accommodate 1,000 to 1,200 students, most of them in the school’s nursing program.
Jeff Hill, Herzing’s campus president, said he wanted the school to be part of the neighborhood’s redevelopment. “The majority of our students are adult learners. We wanted the campus to be in an environment where they could enjoy the other amenities around it.”
He said he also wanted the college to help support city leadership’s vision for downtown.
“Basically I fell in love with downtown Kenosha the first time I came here,” Hill said. “When we were looking to expand I was committed to doing it downtown.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.