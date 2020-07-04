After decades of empty storefronts, a Kenosha street is having a rebirth

And in the latest plans for the corridor, Witico Development Corporation, developer of the Barden building, is working on the purchase of the vacant former S.S. Kresge store on the northwest corner of 58th and Sixth Avenue, planning to tackle redevelopment of that building when the Barden project is complete.

Those projects join The Stella and Ballroom, which opened last year in a century-old former Elks Club building on the northwest corner of 58th and 8th Avenue, and the 5th Avenue Lofts, a new apartment building that opened several years ago on the site of a former factory at 58th and 5th Avenue.

“We’re hoping to see all of 58th Street lit up from the Stella to the lake,” said Mike Wimmer, chief operating officer of Witico.

A particular challenge

Wallach said he thinks residential projects like his planned for the Alford Building are a key to continuing to fill empty storefronts throughout the neighborhood. “Retail always follows residential. There is always that question of what you need first to have a city really thrive. What you need is people. Once you have people your retail starts filling up.”