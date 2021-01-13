After more than a century in business, pandemic closes Jack Andrea's doors for now

Goodman said it is not clear whether the family will reopen the store as it is now.

“I’ll be honest, we’re not so sure,” she said. “We’re not sure how we will reopen. Will it be the same building, the same version of what we were? Probably not. ... We have to see how we fit into the marketplace again.”

Goodman said the family was especially thankful to the shop’s “incredibly loyal customers and advocates.”

Began in 1911

The shop began in 1911 when Giacomo Andrea began selling tobacco and candies from a piano crate, catering to men and women working at a nearby factory. He opened the store and soda fountain four years later.

Over the years, the family has reinvented the shop at 2401 60th St., which stocks an eclectic mix of women’s clothing, gifts, jewelry, chocolates, cigars and Kenosha-centered memorabilia. The soda fountain has been a mainstay.

With its tiny cafe and compact sales floor, social distancing in the shop was practically impossible.

Because of that, the store closed to in-person shopping at the beginning of the pandemic, then reopened in the late fall. But it closed again before the Christmas season because of safety concerns as the virus spiked in the area.