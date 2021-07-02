After nearly two years in jail on charges he ran black market THC vape operation, Tyler Huffhines released on bond

The operation came to light after an investigation that began when a teenager — at the behest of his parents — reported vape sales among students at a Waukesha high school.

Eight people were ultimately charged in the Huffhines case, including Tyler, his brother Jacob, 25, and mother Courtney, 44. Five others who were allegedly employees of the operation either making vapes or transporting them were also charged.

Jacob Huffhines, who had two previous drug-dealing arrests, was on probation at the time of his arrest on the THC vape case. His probation was revoked and he is now in prison as he awaits trial on the new charges.

Courtney Huffhines posted $100,000 bond the same day she made her initial appearance in court in October 2019. The other five defendants, who are facing less serious or fewer charges, are all out of custody on bond.

Tyler Huffhines got a new chance for release when the case was shifted from Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner, who is retiring, to Judge Bruce Schroeder. Wagner had previously turned down requests to modify Huffhines bond.