After scramble to get ballots ready, clerks are on hold after state Supreme Court order

After rioting left the Kenosha County Administration Building closed to staff, the County Clerk’s office scrambled to meet deadlines for creating and printing ballots for the November election.
Clerk Regi Bachochin said her staff worked on programming and testing all the ballots after getting a confirmation Sept. 1 from the state on the candidates for the fall election. They got the ballots to the printer in time to meet the Sept. 17 deadline for absentee ballots to be sent to voters who requested them.
Bachochin said all the work was done from a secure location set up as an emergency backup.
“After everything that we’ve been through in Kenosha and working to get these ballots programmed during this time where we weren’t able to be in our building ... it’s all been a real challenge but we got it done,” Bachochin said.
All of the ballots — 134,000 of them — were printed and ready Thursday.
Then came the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision — also Thursday — putting the mailing of ballots on hold.
The state Supreme Court, in a 4-3 vote with the court’s conservatives in the majority, ordered that no ballots should be mailed while the court considered whether to take an appeal of the Election Commission’s decision to keep the Green Party’s presidential ticket off the ballot due to inconsistencies in campaign filings.
Statewide, clerks are concerned the delay could make it impossible to meet the Sept. 17 deadline for mailing requested absentee ballots.
In some communities, ballots have already been mailed. Bachochin said no absentee ballots have been mailed yet in Kenosha County.
While the county’s ballots all have been printed, she said they have not yet been forwarded to municipal clerks. Bachochin said 25,792 absentee ballots have been requested countywide. Voting by mail is expected to be unusually high this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now we are waiting,” Bachochin said.
Meanwhile, municipal clerks are getting getting envelopes ready for those voters who have requested absentee ballots.
In the Village of Bristol, Clerk Amy Klemko said she has had 714 requests for absentee ballots.
“I am ready right now. We just finished all the envelopes, the envelopes are all ready to go.” she said. “When we get the ballots all I have to do is initial them and then we fold them, stuff them in the envelopes and they’re ready to go.”
Jane Snell, Pleasant Prairie clerk, said the village, which typically gets about 500 absentee ballot requests, has received more than 4,000 for the November election.
“In preparation we’ve got all our mailing documents ready to go and I have volunteers ready to come help put the ballots in envelopes,” Snell said.
Snell had planned on doing that Sept. 16 to be ready to mail out the ballots Sept. 17. Even if she gets the ballots next Thursday, she said, they should be able to make the deadline. “We might have to work around the clock on the 17, we’ll wait and see,” she said.
The delay was frustrating, especially because recent elections have been upended by court fights, leaving county and municipal clerks to try to meet constantly changing expectations.
“This has been a confusing year for everyone and this doesn’t help,” Bachochin said, saying she hopes they do not have to reprint the ballots. In Kenosha County, she said, the cost of the ballots is about $30,000 for printing alone. That does not count the cost of shipping, programming or staff costs.
“I’m hoping that they will take into consideration the time that it takes and the money that has been spent,” she said. “We, the clerks, are all doing our part on meeting the statutory deadlines, and there are statutory deadlines for the candidates as well. I’m confused as to how it worked out this way.”
Snell said she has been receiving calls from concerned voters, including a few Friday who were worried about the impact of the state Supreme Court’s decision.
“People are worried,” Snell said. “We’re just trying to reassure them that they have options.”
She said the village will have a drop box for ballots outside village hall through the close of voting on election day, so those Pleasant Prairie residents who are worried about trusting their ballots to the mail can drop them off there. Voters also can drop off absentee ballots in person at their municipal clerk’s offices. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m. on election day.
Bachochin said confusion that may be caused by the Supreme Court order is coming at a time when voters are concerned about election security.
“That’s my concern,” Bachochin said. “I like to try to reassure people that here in Kenosha County our clerks are all very dedicated and they are very much about doing the right thing. They take their jobs seriously, as do I. We value security, doing things right. We want the voter to feel secure that they are getting the right ballot, getting their votes counted.”
