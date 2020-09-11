After scramble to get ballots ready, clerks are on hold after state Supreme Court order

“In preparation we’ve got all our mailing documents ready to go and I have volunteers ready to come help put the ballots in envelopes,” Snell said.

Snell had planned on doing that Sept. 16 to be ready to mail out the ballots Sept. 17. Even if she gets the ballots next Thursday, she said, they should be able to make the deadline. “We might have to work around the clock on the 17, we’ll wait and see,” she said.

The delay was frustrating, especially because recent elections have been upended by court fights, leaving county and municipal clerks to try to meet constantly changing expectations.

“This has been a confusing year for everyone and this doesn’t help,” Bachochin said, saying she hopes they do not have to reprint the ballots. In Kenosha County, she said, the cost of the ballots is about $30,000 for printing alone. That does not count the cost of shipping, programming or staff costs.

“I’m hoping that they will take into consideration the time that it takes and the money that has been spent,” she said. “We, the clerks, are all doing our part on meeting the statutory deadlines, and there are statutory deadlines for the candidates as well. I’m confused as to how it worked out this way.”