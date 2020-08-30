After week of curfews, businesses adapt on both sides of I-94 in Kenosha County

After nearly a week of nightly curfews in part of Kenosha County following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, businesses on both sides of Interstate 94 — the dividing line where the curfew can be enforced — continued to close up shop early Saturday.
In Uncle Mike’s Highway Pub just east of the Interstate where the curfew applies, manager Donovan Harris was sweeping up just before 6 p.m. A few people finished their beers outside under the late-summer sun and a couple at the bar waited for dinner — the last meals to come out of the kitchen before the 7 p.m. curfew took effect.
While the bar and restaurant was closed Monday, Harris said the rest of the week has been “very busy actually,” adding the kitchen picks up in the afternoon with people looking to get a meal in before the curfew.
“I think now’s the time people need drinks now more than ever,” said Harris, a 21-year-old incoming senior at Carthage College majoring in communications and music theater.
Down the street at Rivals Sports Pub and Grille, all the bar stools were turned upside down on the tables ready to close up, expect for four at the bar where their occupants were finishing drinks following a 5:50 p.m. last call.
Prompted by early unrest in the week, Kenosha County put in place a curfew every night for areas east of the Interstate in the aftermath of the initial incident last Sunday when a Kenosha police officer shot Blake several times in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down and reigniting calls for racial justice.
Over the first three nights after the shooting, protests devolved into unrest with torched buildings and the killing of two protesters Tuesday, allegedly shot by an Illinois teen. Despite the week proceeding largely peacefully since that shooting, the county’s curfew order has continued. It runs through Sunday night.
Even to the west of the Interstate, which isn’t under the curfew order, businesses have adapted.
Mars Cheese Castle — a popular tourist stop right off the Interstate — was closed by 5 p.m., despite not being required by the county to do so. The 46,000-square-foot building also had its windows and doors boarded up.
West of the Interstate off Highway 50, the Brat Stop was open Saturday afternoon for visitors to get drinks and food or to peruse a gift store and its selections of cheese and meat.
Nick Klein, who owns the 59-year-old businesses with his siblings after his father and Brat Stop founder, Gerald “Jerry” Rasmussen, died last year, said the restaurant has been closing earlier than it normally would, despite not being under curfew.
“In a weird way, we don’t have the curfew, but it’s not good optics to be open and encouraging people to come here when they have to traverse back into Kenosha where they shouldn’t be out,” Klein said, occasionally glancing at a TV playing the final minutes of a NBA playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic — a game that had been rescheduled after the Bucks didn’t take the court earlier in the week in protest over the shooting of Blake.
Klein, 35, said most employees have been leaving work by 6 p.m. to make it home east of the Interstate in time. The curfew has had some noticeable effect on business, but not as much as the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“For us to say we’re world famous — you know the world famous Brat Stop from Kenosha — I feel like now going forward when you say Kenosha all you’re going to think about is that event, which is tragic and complicated,” Klein said.
Across the street from the Brat Stop, but still west of the Interstate, one customer after another pulled on the locked doors of a Kwik Trip before they would notice a sign on the door saying the gas station had closed early for the day.
Back east of the Interstate on Saturday afternoon, Mike Brehmer, 39, and Tony Lukauskas, 27, both of Kenosha, were spray painting a graffiti-style mural on plywood boards covering windows of Sola Salons in a shopping center off Highway 31 where several other businesses were boarded up.
The duo were in the beginning stages of transforming the plywood into a hand giving the “peace” gesture and plans of writing “peace and love” on the boards.
“With everything going on, they boarded up and gave us permission to put something out there, something positive,” Brehmer said.
His girlfriend, Andrea Conforti, is a hairdresser at Sola Salons, which has 31 suite spaces for hairdressers and barbers to independently set up shop. Conforti said Sola Salons has opened up space for other hairdressers who had their businesses damaged during the unrest earlier in the week.
“We’re trying to help out the other communities out there that have lost their businesses,” she said.
