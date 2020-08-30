After week of curfews, businesses adapt on both sides of I-94 in Kenosha County

Klein, 35, said most employees have been leaving work by 6 p.m. to make it home east of the Interstate in time. The curfew has had some noticeable effect on business, but not as much as the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“For us to say we’re world famous — you know the world famous Brat Stop from Kenosha — I feel like now going forward when you say Kenosha all you’re going to think about is that event, which is tragic and complicated,” Klein said.

Across the street from the Brat Stop, but still west of the Interstate, one customer after another pulled on the locked doors of a Kwik Trip before they would notice a sign on the door saying the gas station had closed early for the day.

Back east of the Interstate on Saturday afternoon, Mike Brehmer, 39, and Tony Lukauskas, 27, both of Kenosha, were spray painting a graffiti-style mural on plywood boards covering windows of Sola Salons in a shopping center off Highway 31 where several other businesses were boarded up.

The duo were in the beginning stages of transforming the plywood into a hand giving the “peace” gesture and plans of writing “peace and love” on the boards.

“With everything going on, they boarded up and gave us permission to put something out there, something positive,” Brehmer said.