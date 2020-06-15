Against odds, Kenosha woman is 'star of the show'

Diane has several family nicknames including “Butch” and “’Nusha,” a shortening of her name in Polish, which is Danusha, said Jenny.

Although she is a woman of few words, Diane makes her interests — including Christmas, her birthday and “old school” cartoon characters like Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh — known.

She has a wide collection of cartoon character stuffed animals, which she likes to match to her clothing of the day, Jenny said.

Music is one of Diane’s other favorite pastimes. “She likes nursery rhymes, ‘Jingle Bells’ and clapping to ‘If You’re Happy and You Know It Clap Your Hands,’” Jenny said.

Diane’s outings in the community have been few, but when her mother was alive, she accompanied her to church, shopping and church festivals.

Last year, Diane went on her first vacation when she accompanied family to the Wisconsin Dells. She enjoyed a ride on a pontoon boat and “handled the trip better than anyone else,” noted Jenny.

Bouts with pneumonia

Diane’s health has been primarily good, but took a downward turn after Lillian’s death in April 2019. From May to July, she had pneumonia three times.