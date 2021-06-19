Agape Love Church plans community event honoring fathers on Sunday

The community is invited to spend a bit of its Father’s Day on Sunday in Hobbs Park.

And it’s all free.

Agape Love Christian Ministries is sponsoring a picnic from 1 to 3 p.m. at the park, 4500 30th Ave., with a full slate of free, family-oriented events — and food — on the docket.

The traditional summer barbecue fare that includes hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, cookies and watermelon will be provided, along with several games, activities and live music, Agape Pastor Monroe Mitchell III said.

Also planned are a balloon artist, a number of local vendors and community partners who will provide information on their services and a mobile bandstand to allow for dancing and other events during the picnic.

Agape is connected with the Kenosha Parks Alliance, Mitchell said. Other Agape members, including Jo Wynn of Walkin’ in My Shows,are expected to be in attendance.

“It’s basically to kind of show appreciation to the fathers, and having the families, the mothers, the wives, girlfriends and kids bring their father out,” Mitchell said. “We’re looking to have a good, fun time.”