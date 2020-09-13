Airport director: U.S. Customs building needed in Kenosha

Later, Reed said preliminary conversations with interested parties, including area businesses, point to the facility being put to use in the long run.

“I’ve had Uline discuss with me possibly building a hanger or locating here if we had customs,” Reed said. “I’m not sure what they would add to the total flights, but there’s an example there of how it could add to the total number.”

The likelihood of increased flight traffic, coupled with a lack of a concrete traffic estimate, drew concerns from Ald. David Bogdala, who sits on the Plan Commission.

“I’m not going to support this. I think there is more information that is needed,” Bogdala said. “We either haven’t thought it through completely, or somebody is holding information back. That concerns me greatly.”

Bogdala, who represents the abutting 17th District, said he also was concerned that neither the city nor the airport have sought input from nearby residents — particularly since flight traffic is expected to increase.

“Where’s the discussion?” Bogdala said. “I think the neighborhood … would want to have some input.”