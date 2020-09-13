Airport director: U.S. Customs building needed in Kenosha

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility soon could operate out of the Kenosha Regional Airport, but the proposal failed to get the runway needed to advance to the next step when a city panel reviewed tentative details.
Airport Director Corey Reed went before the City Plan Commission last week and sought preliminary approval for a 2,800-square-foot satellite customs office, which would operate in tandem with the Racine operation at 3239 N. Green Bay Road.
Reed said the new customs building, to be constructed immediately south of an existing terminal facility, is coming to the table at this point because of a perceived need within Kenosha.
“When flights are scheduled to arrive here, there will be 24 to 48 hours given to the Racine (customs) officer, and he will come down and work out of that building,” Reed said of the proposal. “Whenever the flight is coming, he’ll be here.”
One issue that dominated the initial comb-through of the airport’s plans was air traffic counts. Reed said he did anticipate more flights landing at the airport once the facility is operational, but said he could not pinpoint a specific estimate.
“We could see an uptick in international travelers, coming back from international destinations,” Reed said. “In fact, I anticipate it.”
Later, Reed said preliminary conversations with interested parties, including area businesses, point to the facility being put to use in the long run.
“I’ve had Uline discuss with me possibly building a hanger or locating here if we had customs,” Reed said. “I’m not sure what they would add to the total flights, but there’s an example there of how it could add to the total number.”
The likelihood of increased flight traffic, coupled with a lack of a concrete traffic estimate, drew concerns from Ald. David Bogdala, who sits on the Plan Commission.
“I’m not going to support this. I think there is more information that is needed,” Bogdala said. “We either haven’t thought it through completely, or somebody is holding information back. That concerns me greatly.”
Bogdala, who represents the abutting 17th District, said he also was concerned that neither the city nor the airport have sought input from nearby residents — particularly since flight traffic is expected to increase.
“Where’s the discussion?” Bogdala said. “I think the neighborhood … would want to have some input.”
While a recommendation has yet to come to fruition, Reed said the airport is moving forward with a bidding process for the new facility on Sept. 17. State dollars would fund 80% of the cost through an enterprise fund, Reed said, and the airport would handle the balance of the expense.
The goal, Reed said, was to begin construction of the facility this fall, though the commission’s delayed vote could push the entire project into 2021.
During a public hearing, commissioners heard from Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, whose jurisdiction includes the airport. At first blush, Ruffalo said he was in favor of the plans.
“I am grateful that this airport and this proposed new customs facility is in my beloved 16th District,” Ruffalo said. “Whatever I can do to speed this process up — I’m all for it.”
SIMMONS BLOCK PARTY
Harris and Hudson with Matt
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
WOUNDED WARRIOR CAR SHOW
CAR SHOW
CAR SHOW
RODS FOR A REASON CAR SHOW
RODS FOR A REASON CAR SHOW
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.