Airsoft tournament in Bristol to raise funds for veterans organization this weekend

BRISTOL — The 3rd Annual Veterans for Airsoft Charity Game will take place this weekend at Bristol Black Ops Airsoft outdoor arena, 8025 128th Ave.

About 400 people are expected to be in attendance, William Pace, owner of the venue, said. Some will stay in the 80 available campsites, a permit for which was approved by the Bristol Village Board at its recent meeting.

Veterans for Airsoft is a non-profit organization that provides active outdoor weekend airsoft experiences and competitive team sports for veterans. It provides all the equipment for the veterans, including gear, ammo, pyrotechnics, food, water, travel and lodging.

The goal is to give veterans the opportunity to use the teamwork, tactics and military mindset they developed, provide them with a recreational experience and reconnect them with other veterans.

This year’s tournament will have a Terminator theme and participants will receive an event patch. There will also be food vendors, raffles, a dunk tank and a bounce house as part of the event.

One-day and two-day tickets are still available. Veterans who enroll via the veteransforairshoft.org website receive 50 percent off tickets.

