Airsoft tournament in Bristol to raise funds for veterans organization this weekend

BRISTOL — The 3rd Annual Veterans for Airsoft Charity Game will take place this weekend at Bristol Black Ops Airsoft outdoor arena, 8025 128th Ave.
About 400 people are expected to be in attendance, William Pace, owner of the venue, said. Some will stay in the 80 available campsites, a permit for which was approved by the Bristol Village Board at its recent meeting.
Veterans for Airsoft is a non-profit organization that provides active outdoor weekend airsoft experiences and competitive team sports for veterans. It provides all the equipment for the veterans, including gear, ammo, pyrotechnics, food, water, travel and lodging.
The goal is to give veterans the opportunity to use the teamwork, tactics and military mindset they developed, provide them with a recreational experience and reconnect them with other veterans.
This year’s tournament will have a Terminator theme and participants will receive an event patch. There will also be food vendors, raffles, a dunk tank and a bounce house as part of the event.
One-day and two-day tickets are still available. Veterans who enroll via the veteransforairshoft.org website receive 50 percent off tickets.
Participants are required to choose one of three clans — BOTnet, a terminator unit; the Bootleggers, make up of working class that have turned to illegal trade; and the Turks, a woodsman survivalist, paramilitary group. Each clan has specific dress requirements, such as all black; blue flannel or a Hawaiian shirt; or camouflage. A full storyline and rules are available on the Veterans for Airsoft website.
Gates open for camping open at noon Friday and pre-game play on Friday night is included with the event ticket. An opening ceremony is planned for 10:15 a.m. Saturday, the campaign features daytime and nighttime missions. The event culminates at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Village officials said the camping permit approved last week is only for this particular event.
“We’re going to evaluate how this goes for future event proposals,” village president Mike Farrell said.
Trustee Carolyn Owens said future permit requests will need to be made well in advance of the event for which it is needed.