AJ Collectables newest location in Kenosha takes off as demand surges during pandemic

Sitting in a display case at the recently opened AJ Collectables Kenosha is what could be the most expensive basketball in all of Kenosha County.

For $7,000, one lucky sports fan could own the ball signed by legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, among other teammates of the 1988-89 Chicago Bulls.

“I’ve never had anyone come in with a Jordan ball,” said Adam DeFord, store manager at AJ Collectables. “It’s pretty much the holy grail for sports collectors.”

AJ Collectables Kenosha, 4623 75th St., the the newest and largest AJ Collectables location at 6,000 square feet, features a wide array of cards, jerseys, helmets and more. It’s already hosting special events, including its first Rip Fest of Saturday, which featured collectors coming together to open packets, trade and talk with fellow collectors.

Started by childhood friends Aaron Heine and Josh Rowell, they opened their first location in Greenfield in 2018. Two years later, they expanded to a second location in Downtown Hartford. Their Kenosha store, which opened in late 2021, comes after an explosion in popularity in the sports memorabilia collecting scene, especially card collecting, during the pandemic.

“Ever since COVID hit, the card industry just absolutely blew up,” said Brett Bizotte, a fellow store manager. “There are certain cards that you can buy a house with.”

Kenosha has been ideal

DeFord said that Kenosha was an ideal location for the new store, sitting between the Milwaukee and Illinois markets. And with a surprisingly strong card and sports memorabilia scene right here in Kenosha, DeFord said it has been a success.

“It’s been really good, better than we’ve expected,” DeFord said. “We still got a lot of people that come in here and say they’ve never heard of it.”

Although they offer signed collectables, DeFord said their biggest draw is the sports cards. “That’s probably what brings people in the doors,” DeFord said.

DeFord and Bizotte, both card collectors themselves, said many local memorabilia enthusiasts were glad to finally have a space in Kenosha.

“Everyone approached us saying that this is something Kenosha has needed for a long time,” Bizotte said.

Already expanding

Beyond collectables, DeFord said they also have a golf simulator and three batting cages that will be open soon, an addition he said people in Kenosha felt was missing in the community.

“I know a lot of people have expressed a lot of interest on the Little League level, during off season or inclement weather,” DeFord said. “A lot of people were asking for training spaces.”

According to DeFord, plans are in the works to start a table at Krnosha Kingfish games, as well as to regularly host a card festival every few months.

“If you haven’t collected since the good old days, or have been collecting forever, come on in,” DeFord said.

