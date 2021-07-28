Albert Gonzales, Kenosha Police officer who shot Michael E. Bell, plans to run for sheriff in 2022

Taken aback

Bell on Tuesday said he was taken aback by Gonzales’ decision to run for sheriff.

“I’m surprised that a man who was pretty much a patrol officer and has never even been promoted to sergeant, to the best of my knowledge, feels like he can take over the most powerful law enforcement agency in the county,” Bell said. “ I think it shows what my family is up against. I don’t understand why the city continues to protect this man.

"I think the rest of the state is going to say, 'What is going on with law enforcement in Kenosha?'"

Gonzales has served with the Kenosha Police Department since 1997. He is currently assigned as a court officer, acting as a liaison between the department and the courts, and is designated as the officer who testifies at preliminary hearings unless a specific officer is subpoenaed.