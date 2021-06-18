 Skip to main content
Albrecht Memorial music event set Saturday
Albrecht Memorial music event set Saturday

The first Trevor Albrecht Memorial Music Festival and Benefit will be held Saturday to benefit the college fund of the decorated military veteran and member of the Kenosha Police Department.

Albrecht was a 15-year veteran of the KPD and established the department's special investigations unit.

Albrecht was killed in a January snowmobile accident.

Tickets for the event, which will run noon to 7 p.m., are $10 and include beer and food at two venues: Duke's Country Saloon, 2324 18th St., and Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St.

