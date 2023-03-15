After months of visits, Jacob Huffhines sat down with his probation agent last August and told her all was going well.

He had a closing for his mother’s real estate business. He was working on a schedule of conventions for the fall. And he was speaking to his brother Tyler about his past.

“Has been talking a lot to little brother about his drug history and what he’s gone through,” Huffhines’ probation agent wrote in her notes on the meeting.

Three weeks later, Jacob and Tyler Huffhines of Paddock Lake were arrested after what his probation agent described as a drug sting by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department “along with the FBI and DEA.”

The Huffhines brothers — and later their mother Courtney — were arrested and charged with a series of felonies for what authorities described as a massive THC vape operation that was producing thousands of black-market vapes each week and netting more than $1 million in revenue.

Tyler Huffhines, 20, is alleged to be the ringleader of the business. Charges have also been filed against five employees who investigators say helped produce or transport the vapes or THC.

All the while, Jacob Huffhines, 23, was on probation for a 2018 conviction for felony cocaine dealing.

According to documents from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Jacob Huffhines’ probation was revoked in December. With the revocation, he faces up to four years in state prison.

The documents show that before his arrest for the vaping operation, Huffhines had been meeting regularly with his probation and agent and taking regular urine tests that showed he had not been using drugs.

Sentenced in 2018

Jacob Huffhines was sentenced to four years probation in July 2018 for manufacture-delivery of cocaine, second offense. As part of a plea agreement, charges of maintaining a drug-trafficking place and a second delivery charge were dropped.

A year earlier, Jacob had a plea agreement on a felony marijuana-dealing charge that ended with a misdemeanor conviction and a fine.

He began meeting with his probation agent a month later. In those meetings, he reported helping his mother with her real estate business and working to get his real estate license.

He requested and was given permission to travel with his family to California and Arizona for what he said were real estate conventions.

The probation documents show two sides of the family’s life. The records show Jacob reported his family had money problems had been on food stamps and state health care. But in meetings he also reported skiing regularly, taking weekend trips to Las Vegas and Colorado, and spending time on the lake on the family’s Jet Skis.

Jacob had upbeat meetings with his agent.

“Keeping a job helps to feel good to be the one caring for his needs and being responsible,” the agent wrote in January 2019.

Later that month, Huffhines told his agent “he now looks up to people who are doing the right things and not those that are doing things illegally.”

Illegal activity uncovered

When investigators served warrants on the family’s Paddock Lake home — they also executed warrants on a Bristol condominium and Courtney Huffhines’ Union Grove real estate office — they found cocaine, Xanax, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, six iPhones, a digital scale, vapes and an AR-15-style rifle with a loaded high-capacity drum magazine in Jacob Huffhines’ bedroom.

They also found a bag of urine packed in hand warmers in Courtney Huffhines’ office.

In a handwritten statement to his probation agent after his arrest for the THC operation, Jacob Huffhines denied that the bag of urine was used for his regular drug tests as part of probation.

“My mom has not provided me with urine for UAs (urinalysis). I have always used my own. I believe the reason my mom had pee bags in her car (was) because she uses them when she’s on the road,” he said in the statement.

He also denied being involved in the drug operation.

“I am aware that my brother Tyler was involved in something he should not have been. I told him and his friends they should not be involved in this and that I wouldn’t have anything to do with it,” he stated.

As a convicted felon, Jacob is not allowed to have possession of a weapon, and having a gun would be a felony. He claimed the rifle in his bedroom was not his.

“The gun in my closet belongs to my brother,” he said, saying his brother put the gun in his room when a friend came to stay at the house.

As for an unauthorized trip to California — investigators said the brothers flew to California on Labor Day weekend to buy THC oil — Jacob said he flew to California for the weekend for a birthday party.

“I didn’t get a travel permit because it was a weekend and last minute,” he said.

In testimony at Jacon Huffhines revocation hearing, his grandfather Thomas Blount testified that the rifle belonged to him and that he believed his daughter Courtney had put the rifle in Jacob’s bedroom.

Jacob said the drugs found in his room must have been left over from the past.

Probation revoked

Huffhines asked that he receive 90 days in jail rather than revocation and prison time.

Administrative Law Judge Martha Carlson ordered that Huffhines’ probation be revoked on Dec. 9, according to documents from the Department of Corrections.

“There are no appropriate alternatives to revocation due to the nature and severity of the proven violations,” she wrote.

Huffhines’ attorney declined to comment on the case.

The Huffhineses are next expected to appear in court on the vape case Jan. 16.