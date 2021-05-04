Ald. Kangas "shocked and upset" with gun theft, calls for permanent desk job for Sheskey

Kangas said the Police Department has regularly warned the public that guns should not be left in vehicles and that guns stolen from unlocked vehicles are used in crime.

“How long before Officer Sheskey’s weapon is used to shoot and possibly kill somebody, possibly even a police officer?” Kangas said. “Here we are all trying to get guns off the street and one of our very own puts one out there. It is unfathomable.”

Kangas prefaced her comments by saying she supports the Police Department, but said she felt that she needed to speak out if something does not seem right.

She said she was frustrated that City Council members learned of the issue through the media rather than through their regular reports from police administration.

“Obviously Officer Sheskey doesn’t take his position seriously, and while we cannot hold him accountable for the Aug. 23 shooting because he acted within the law, he has since displayed a complete lack of awareness of the responsibility of a Kenosha Police officer,” Kangas said, saying she did not think a three-day suspension was adequate.

“If Officer Sheskey is to remain on the police force I suggest he be given a permanent desk job,” she said.