Ald. Kangas "shocked and upset" with gun theft, calls for permanent desk job for Sheskey

A Kenosha alderwoman is expressing outrage that Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey’s service weapon was stolen from an unlocked vehicle and is suggesting that Sheskey not be allowed to return to patrol.
During the alderman comments portion of the City Council meeting Monday night, Ald. Holly Kangas, who represents the city’s 4th District, said she was “extremely shocked and upset” to learn of the theft and suspension through news reports.
The Kenosha Police Department suspended Sheskey for three days without pay in April after an investigation into the gun theft. Documents released by the Police Department this week showed Sheskey had reported his loaded department-issued Glock handgun was stolen from the unlocked glovebox of his girlfriend’s car on Sept. 15 while he was on administrative leave following the shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23.
According to the documents, Sheskey had moved out of his Kenosha home because of security concerns following the Blake shooting. “Due to lack of a secure location to store his firearm, Sheskey had taken to storing it in the glovebox of his vehicle or his girlfriend’s vehicle,” the report on the internal investigation states. Sheskey told the investigator he realized after the gun was found to be missing that the car and the glovebox were left unlocked. The stolen gun was a replacement to the service weapon used in the Blake shooting, which had been taken as evidence in that investigation.
Kangas said the Police Department has regularly warned the public that guns should not be left in vehicles and that guns stolen from unlocked vehicles are used in crime.
“How long before Officer Sheskey’s weapon is used to shoot and possibly kill somebody, possibly even a police officer?” Kangas said. “Here we are all trying to get guns off the street and one of our very own puts one out there. It is unfathomable.”
Kangas prefaced her comments by saying she supports the Police Department, but said she felt that she needed to speak out if something does not seem right.
She said she was frustrated that City Council members learned of the issue through the media rather than through their regular reports from police administration.
“Obviously Officer Sheskey doesn’t take his position seriously, and while we cannot hold him accountable for the Aug. 23 shooting because he acted within the law, he has since displayed a complete lack of awareness of the responsibility of a Kenosha Police officer,” Kangas said, saying she did not think a three-day suspension was adequate.
“If Officer Sheskey is to remain on the police force I suggest he be given a permanent desk job,” she said.
Sheskey returned to duty from administrative leave March 31 about three weeks after an internal review of the Blake shooting found he had not violated the department’s use of force guidelines. In January, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced that there would be no criminal charges against Sheskey, saying that the state investigation into the shooting found that Blake had been armed with a knife.
Internal investigation
Although Sheskey reported the gun theft when it occurred in September, the department waited until the investigation into the Blake shooting was complete before starting the internal investigation into the theft.
While Sheskey has returned to work, he has not returned to patrol.
On the issue of the stolen gun, then Police Chief Daniel Miskinis, who retired at the end of April, told Sheskey in writing that he would be suspended for violating policy on the care of his weapon. Miskinis noted that at the time the gun was stolen, Sheskey was “displaced and undoubtedly experienced high levels of stress” and stated that those circumstances “mitigate the matter to some degree.”
Deputy Chief Eric Larsen, now the interim chief of the department, also had a letter on the internal investigation included in the report, concurring with the suspension.
“This is concerning as we have seen the number of firearm thefts go up as people leave firearms in vehicles unattended. Motor vehicles are not an appropriate place to store a firearm regardless of the circumstances,” Larsen wrote, stating that Sheskey should have disassembled his weapon, or purchased a gun safe or trigger lock. “As he is an officer there are certainly higher expectations related to the handling of firearms.”